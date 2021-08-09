Pepi Hype Train takes off, Atlanta stop their skid & more from Week 18

The summer tournaments are over, I am back from a little vacation and we are smack dab in the middle of the 26th season of MLS. Another weekend is in the books, so let’s pull this sucker apart and see what we see:

That’s what happened on both goals Saturday night. On goal No. 1 Pepi’s flashing near-post run compressed the Austin backline, which left Szabolcs Schon alone at the back post to pick up a failed clearance. Schon had enough time to slide a very gentle pass to Ryan Hollingshead at the top of the box for the one-timer.

There is other stuff at play here, and we’ll get to that in a minute. But the simple truth is that giving your best center forward the conch helps a ton. Pepi scores goals, which Jara hadn't been doing, so Dallas are spending more time playing with a lead. He also collects attention everywhere he goes on the field in a way that Jara wasn't doing, which opens space.

They are very much not buried, and Pepi is a huge reason why. Dallas are 5-2-3 with a +6 goal differential when he starts at center forward, and 0-5-3 with a -8 goal differential when he doesn't (that includes games where he hasn't played, hasn't started or has started at right wing). It took a while but Franco Jara finally played his way out of the XI and that’s produced a twofold bonus: Pepi, who is clearly the better player, is starting games and affecting them even when he's not putting the ball in the back of the net. Jara, meanwhile, has been something of a weapon off the bench — not quite Ilsinho of a few years back or Alan Gordon of a decade ago, but go ahead and ask the Sounders if Jara makes a late-game difference. That is a worthwhile club to have in the bag even if it's not exactly what you're hoping for when you slide a veteran No. 9 a DP contract.

Dallas are the hottest team in the West, having taken 10 points from their past four games. That includes this home win over the lowly Verde, but they opened this mini streak with a win over the Galaxy , then followed that up with a win at Sporting KC last weekend and a point at Seattle this past Wednesday. Those are the top three teams in the Western Conference, and this was supposed to be the chunk of the schedule that buried los Toros Tejanos.

FC Dallas are riding the Ricardo Pepi Hype Train up the standings and directly into the playoff fight. The latest stop was a 2-0 win over Austin FC in a match that will, presumably, become a rivalry game at some point.

And that, my friends, is the story of how Dallas have righted the ship. It's not perfect, but they're within touching distance of the playoff line and are headed in the right direction: Straight up. After a long, hard spring, mid-summer has turned out to be Dallas's season.

“All game long, I felt like Austin was really good at possessing the ball and finding little pockets in between our lines, but they didn’t really didn’t have that final pass, so even when [the DPs] subbed on, our defense felt very solid.” Hollingshead said. “There was never really a point that we really felt threatened by what they were doing.”

Erstwhile right back Manny Perez started up top for Austin and all three DPs — including newcomer Sebastian Driussi , who I really thought was going to be a forward but very clearly played midfield in this one, and has been repeatedly referred to as a midfielder in every Austin press release so far, so make of that what you will — started on the bench until a line change midway through the second half.

That, too, is a massive change for the better, and Austin weren’t up to the challenge. They did put together a very promising first 45 minutes in which they deviated from their usual 4-3-3 shape to press out of a 3-4-3 and kind of rocked Dallas onto their heels, but without a true center forward it just doesn’t matter that much.

He’s not wrong: getting better players into the XI helps. Gonzalez deserves some credit for that — it’s not easy to bench most of the highest-paid veterans in any team, which is what he’s had to do — and for simplifying the team’s tactical approach and formation. He was gameplanning like a mad scientist at the start of the season, but now Dallas are a pretty straight-forward 4-2-3-1 side, and one that doesn’t beat itself. You have to go out there and do it to them.

“The starting lineup has five, six players that weren't available at the beginning of the season, whether it's not being on the roster or injury, or maybe not showing, or not having the starting opportunity yet,” Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez said after the game. “So that shows you the roster, the depth, the competition and the fact that pieces can step up and get the job done.”

Which brings us to the other things that are going right for Dallas at the moment: Ferreira, Paxton Pomykal and Edwin Cerrillo are all healthy and contributing, while Schon and fellow newcomer Facundo Quignon have integrated more easily and produced more immediate value than the previous horde of Dallas imports. Nkosi Tafari , meanwhile, has grown into his role as a starting center back in the absence of Matt Hedges , who has only returned to minimal game action this week after missing the past two-and-a-half months, so the defense has solidified. Given that and the return to health (and form) of Jimmy Maurer , Dallas have stopped hemorrhaging goals.

The entire Austin defense orients itself either toward the ball or toward Pepi. Jesus Ferreira just has to be smart enough to recognize that and hang back in the soft spot at the top of the box, and once again Schon’s got himself a primary assist. Ballgame.

Just look at the opening goal. Left wingback George Bello gets really advanced and does well to understand Ezequiel Barc o’s modus operandi, making a run to stretch the defense and be a potential threat to get played in. Putting that kind of vertical pressure on a backline creates space to dribble through midfield, though, and when Barco has space to dribble he will always choose to dribble:

There was, for what seems like the first time all year, some verticality to Atlanta's play. They have not been as ponderous under interim head coach Rob Valentino as they'd been under Gabriel Heinze, and that plays better to the strengths of a pretty youthful roster.

Bello’s frustration at Barco’s failure to play him through is momentarily visible, but the best part of this sequence is how he immediately recognizes the new state of play and reorients himself to be an asset. This is off-ball problem-solving of the type that I didn’t really expect to see from Bello yet given his issues with attacking third indecisiveness under Heinze, and also over the past month with the US men’s national team at the Gold Cup. This isn’t a knock — Bello acquitted himself well in the final against Mexico, and remains a very, very high-upside young player, but the momentum of attacking movements have tended to die on his foot.

Not here. This was a moment where he understood the possibilities of what could happen next better than anyone else on the field, and then … made it happen. It was a brilliant bit of play, one that leveraged Barco’s strengths to go directly at Columbus’ weakness.

And that weakness — the inability to close down through midfield and prevent teams from getting into 1v1 situations in and around the box, and an inability to then scramble effectively — is just crushing the Crew at the moment. The reigning MLS Cup champs have lost three straight in pretty emphatic fashion.

“It’s individual mistakes and moments and that’s what we have to clean up,” Porter said after the game. “I think a lot of it is psychological at this point.”

That’s correct, but it’s not the whole story. The simple fact is that Columbus have not really played well all year, and remain at or near the bottom of the table in every relevant attacking metric other than free kick golazos. Not just the stuff like xG (they’re ahead of only Miami) or xG differential (they are sixth from bottom), but shot assists, line-breaking passes and the like. Some of it is high-level data Second Spectrum tracks and quantifies, but a lot of it is just stuff you see with your own eyes. Some Crew fans have been seeing it for a while, and probably shouldn’t be shouted down for pointing it out.

Until this three-game stretch the above hasn’t really mattered that much because the Crew are just too experienced, too tough and too talented. But now they’re too injured, too stagnant and too worn down to keep grinding out results like they’d managed to up until the end of July. And the defense, which was air tight through much of 2020, has fallen apart while the offense has continued to sputter along, just as the underlying numbers warned would be the case.

“When you are the champion the last season, people look for holes in you," Porter said two weeks ago, right before this losing streak started. "Instead of talking about us being the best defensive team and the fact that we've lost one game in 10 and we've got five wins and four draws, instead of talking about that, they'll talk about why we're not scoring more goals. They always look for the negative and that's because when you're good, the tallest tree the wind blows the strongest against."

I got his reasoning then and said as much on Extratime, and Porter is definitely not the first coach to use the Power Rankings as a motivational tool (he might have to slide Adrian Heath a few bucks for copyright infringement). And again: Porter is mostly correct here. The Crew being poor is a story in a way that, say, Cincinnati being poor just isn’t. Of course we're going to pull it apart and try to figure out what's wrong.

But it’s more than just narratives, talking heads and angry fans. The underlying numbers have been down on the Crew all year, and the reason people pay attention to the underlying numbers is that on a long enough timeline, they tend to be right.