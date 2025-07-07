What We Learned: FC Cincinnati take Shield lead, LA Galaxy show life

Lionel Messi changing games, a 100th-minute winner and so much more – this past weekend’s MLS slate had it all.

Let's explore some of the most interesting things we learned during Matchday 22. And if you want to read up on other key moments in detail, check out Matt Doyle’s latest column .

With an attacking game-changer and a defense that’s finding its footing (even with Obinna Nwobodo ’s recent quad injury), FC Cincinnati are surging at the right time.

It’s not just Evander’s jaw-dropping showings that are sending FC Cincinnati into the winner’s column – it’s also their improved defensive work. Up to and including that high-scoring draw with Dallas, Pat Noonan’s team allowed 1.79 xG per game (26th in MLS, according to American Soccer Analysis). In their five games since that draw and Noonan’s postgame presser where he noted “there were guys that were nowhere close in the second half,” Cincinnati have allowed a third-best 1.08 xG per game.

Their attack is still lagging when it comes to creating reliable and consistent chances (they haven’t created more than 1.4 xG in a single game since that midweek 3-3 draw with FC Dallas that marked Lucho Acosta ’s return to Cincinnati). That worries me. But with Evander extending his goal contribution streak to three games, Cincy didn’t need chance after chance in the final third. The Brazilian star kept delivering with a goal and an assist.

We have a new leader in the Supporters’ Shield race, folks. After their 2-1 win over Chicago Fire FC and the rest of the weekend’s results, FC Cincinnati have hopped into first on 42 points with a 2.0 points-per-game average.

It’s like clockwork: Charlotte FC need Pep Biel to pull out a moment of magic, and the Spaniard does exactly that.

Biel’s goal got Charlotte on the scoresheet in their 2-2 draw with Orlando City on Saturday, helping him become the fastest player in club history to reach 20 goal contributions. Between last season and this one, it took Biel just 29 games, a whole eight games fewer than Karol Swiderski. For good measure, the No. 10 added an assist for Charlotte's second goal of the game.

Biel was excellent over the weekend, timing yet another quality performance when Charlotte needed him most. Saturday's draw snapped a three-game losing streak, though head coach Dean Smith will regret that his team shipped two unanswered goals to turn three points into one.

Even with Charlotte outside of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs picture looking in, Biel’s presence makes them a team that must be taken seriously. Only three players have registered more non-penalty goal contributions than Biel’s 16 – Messi (18), Evander (19) and Anders Dreyer (20). Among players with at least 750 minutes this year, just Messi, Dreyer, Luis Suárez and Josef Martínez have tallied more non-penalty expected goals plus expected assisted goals per 90 minutes, according to FBref.