LA Galaxy sign Serbian international forward Dejan Joveljic

The LA Galaxy have signed Serbian international forward Dejan Joveljic to a four-and-a-half-year contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old, who was last at Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot and gives the five-time MLS Cup champions another strike option alongside Mexico national team all-time leading scorer Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

“Dejan is an exciting, goal-scoring forward who is amongst the brightest talents in Europe,” LA Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese said in a release. “We are thrilled to welcome Dejan to Los Angeles and look forward to his contributions to the club.”

Joveljic spent the 2020-21 season on loan with Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC, where he scored 20 goals and dished out five assists across 46 games played (36 starts) in all competitions. He also spent time on loan at Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht during the 2019-20 Jupiler Pro League season, tallying one goal and one assist in five matches.

Joveljic’s Eintracht Frankfurt career has been limited, though he notched one goal in 10 appearances for the German club. He began his professional career with Serbian club Red Star Belgrade (2017-19), where he notched 14 goals and two assists in 28 games played (14 starts).

On the international stage, Joveljic made his debut for the Serbia senior team in a June 2021 friendly against Jamaica and recorded his second cap in a July 2021 friendly against Japan. At the youth level, he tallied a hat-trick against Estonia in UEFA European U-21 Championship Qualifying.

LA Galaxy Transfer Tracker

