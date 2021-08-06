Atlanta United sign DP forward Luiz Araujo from Lille OSC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have signed forward Luiz Araujo as a Designated Player via a transfer from Ligue 1 side Lille OSC, it was announced Friday.

The 25-year-old helped Lille win the Ligue 1 title during the 2020-21 season and played for the French club for four seasons. He’ll be officially added to ATLUTD’s roster and occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

“Luiz is a player with great drive, a winning mentality, and is coming to us from a top club in Europe that just won their league,” Atlanta vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “He has experience in big games, as well as UEFA Champions League and Europa League. We’re looking forward to him making an impact with the club.”