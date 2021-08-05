Seattle Sounders add Brazilian attacker Léo Chú, MLS veteran Nicolas Benezet

The Seattle Sounders announced a pair of deadline-day moves on Tuesday, with the Rave Green bringing in one young face from outside MLS and one league veteran to bolster their attack ahead of the second half of the season.

The club have signed 21-year-old attacker Léo Chú from Grêmio in the player's native Brazil on a four-year deal with an additional club option year as part of the league's U22 Initiative. Chú has made 38 professional appearances over the past three seasons for Grêmio while also having a stint on loan with Brazilian side Ceará Sporting Club, recording five goals across all competitions and becoming known for his pace and positional versatility that leaves him able to be deployed either centrally or on the wing.

“In Léo’s case, we were able to utilize the league’s new under-22 player initiative, and he is a player that was high on our list in this regard," Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said in Thursday's release. "His speed and versatility make him an intriguing option for our club, and like any young player, we are looking forward to integrating him into the organization and giving him the tools to succeed."