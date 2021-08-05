Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders add Brazilian attacker Léo Chú, MLS veteran Nicolas Benezet

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer/Trade

The Seattle Sounders announced a pair of deadline-day moves on Tuesday, with the Rave Green bringing in one young face from outside MLS and one league veteran to bolster their attack ahead of the second half of the season.

The club have signed 21-year-old attacker Léo Chú from Grêmio in the player's native Brazil on a four-year deal with an additional club option year as part of the league's U22 Initiative. Chú has made 38 professional appearances over the past three seasons for Grêmio while also having a stint on loan with Brazilian side Ceará Sporting Club, recording five goals across all competitions and becoming known for his pace and positional versatility that leaves him able to be deployed either centrally or on the wing.

“In Léo’s case, we were able to utilize the league’s new under-22 player initiative, and he is a player that was high on our list in this regard," Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said in Thursday's release. "His speed and versatility make him an intriguing option for our club, and like any young player, we are looking forward to integrating him into the organization and giving him the tools to succeed."

Additionally, the Sounders announced the arrival of winger Nicolas Benezet via a trade with the Colorado Rapids that will see Seattle send $50,000 in General Allocation Money to the Rapids. Colorado can acquire an additional $50,000 in GAM if incentives are met.

Advertising

The Frenchman has been in MLS since 2019, first with Toronto FC, where he made eight appearances and scored two goals. He's spent the last two seasons with the Rapids, making 22 appearances but never fully breaking into the regular rotation.

Benezet, 30, accrued more than 200 professional matches in France before his move to MLS.

"With Nicolas, he knows what it takes to compete in this league, and he is effective at playing multiple positions across the midfield," Sounders technical director Craig Waibel said. "Whether on the wing or a more central attacking role, we like that he gives Brian and our assistant coaches options at various spots.”

Transfer Tracker Seattle Sounders FC Nicolas Benezet

Advertising

Related Stories

New York Red Bulls add Uruguay youth international defender Lucas Monzón on loan
Sporting Kansas City confirm transfer of Gianluca Busio to Venezia FC in club-record deal
Sources: New England close to agreeing deal for Tajon Buchanan to Club Brugge; not yet final

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
New York Red Bulls add Uruguay youth international defender Lucas Monzón on loan
Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls add Uruguay youth international defender Lucas Monzón on loan
Seattle Sounders add Brazilian attacker Léo Chú, MLS veteran Nicolas Benezet
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders add Brazilian attacker Léo Chú, MLS veteran Nicolas Benezet
Sporting Kansas City confirm transfer of Gianluca Busio to Venezia FC in club-record deal
Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City confirm transfer of Gianluca Busio to Venezia FC in club-record deal
Minnesota United exercise buyout on Ike Opara

Minnesota United exercise buyout on Ike Opara
Sources: New England close to agreeing deal for Tajon Buchanan to Club Brugge; not yet final
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: New England close to agreeing deal for Tajon Buchanan to Club Brugge; not yet final
Official: San Jose Earthquakes acquire Jeremy Ebobisse from Portland Timbers in blockbuster trade
Transfer Tracker

Official: San Jose Earthquakes acquire Jeremy Ebobisse from Portland Timbers in blockbuster trade
More News
Video
Video
Top Moments from Week 17
4:26

Top Moments from Week 17
Did Josef Martinez deserve a red card? Should Seattle have had penalty?
12:16
Instant Replay

Did Josef Martinez deserve a red card? Should Seattle have had penalty?
Midweek Madness! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week | Week 17
1:53

Midweek Madness! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week | Week 17
Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. SKC | August 4, 2021
15:02

Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. SKC | August 4, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.