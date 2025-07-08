FC Cincinnati acquire Venezuelan attacker Ender Echenique

The 21-year-old Venezuela native is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.

Echenique arrives after tallying 17g/14a in 102 professional appearances in his home country. That figure includes matches in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

"We'd like to welcome Ender to the club," said general manager Chris Albright. "He’s a dynamic, young player who will add to our group with his versatility and pace. We are excited to work with him and look forward to his continued development."