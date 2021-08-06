Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign Lucas Esteves on loan from Palmeiras

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

Lucas-Esteves-1

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

The Colorado Rapids have acquired left back Lucas Esteves on loan from Brazilian side Palmeiras through June 2022 with a club option to buy, pending receipt of his ITC and P-1 visa, the club announced Friday.

The acquisition comes after news that Colorado have finalized a transfer that sends left back Sam Vines to Royal Antwerp in Belgium. In essence, Esteves' arrival represents a replacement for the departed 22-year-old US international.

“Lucas is an athletic and technically gifted left back with top-level experience in South America,” Pádraig Smith, Colorado's executive VP & general manager, said in a release. “We’re thrilled to add a player of his quality to our group and look forward to welcoming him to Colorado.”

Esteves, 21, has made 27 appearances and scored once for Palmeiras since making his first-team debut in 2019. He had played in the club's youth system since 2014.

Earlier this summer, Esteves was invited to train with Brazil’s national team during their Copa America campaign.

