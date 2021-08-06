Colorado Rapids sign Lucas Esteves on loan from Palmeiras

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

The Colorado Rapids have acquired left back Lucas Esteves on loan from Brazilian side Palmeiras through June 2022 with a club option to buy, pending receipt of his ITC and P-1 visa, the club announced Friday.

The acquisition comes after news that Colorado have finalized a transfer that sends left back Sam Vines to Royal Antwerp in Belgium. In essence, Esteves' arrival represents a replacement for the departed 22-year-old US international.

“Lucas is an athletic and technically gifted left back with top-level experience in South America,” Pádraig Smith, Colorado's executive VP & general manager, said in a release. “We’re thrilled to add a player of his quality to our group and look forward to welcoming him to Colorado.”

Esteves, 21, has made 27 appearances and scored once for Palmeiras since making his first-team debut in 2019. He had played in the club's youth system since 2014.