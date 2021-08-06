LA Galaxy sign Niko Hämäläinen on loan from English Championship side QPR

The LA Galaxy have signed defender Niko Hämäläinen on loan from English Championship side Queens Park Rangers through the end of the 2021 season, the club announced Friday.

The Galaxy traded $50,000 in General Allocation Money to Chicago Fire FC in exchange for the No. 1 spot in the MLS Waiver Order to acquire Hämäläinen, who has a US passport. The transaction was made before the close of the Secondary Transfer Window on Thursday night.