CF Montréal acquire goalkeeper Thomas Gillier from Bologna

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have acquired goalkeeper Thomas Gillier on loan from Italian Serie A side Bologna FC until the end of the 2025 season, the club announced Tuesday.

The deal includes an option to extend Gillier's loan for the 2026 season.

The 21-year-old Chilean youth international recently joined Bologna from Universidad Católica. He played 26 times for the Chilean powerhouse.

Montréal and Bologna are both owned by Joey Saputo, resulting in consistent player movement between the clubs.

"We are delighted to welcome Thomas to the club," said managing director, recruitment and sporting methodology Luca Saputo.

"He is a young goalkeeper with a lot of potential who will add quality to the squad. We are convinced that he will integrate quickly into the group and bring healthy competition between our goalkeepers."

Jonathan Sirois has been Montréal's starting goalkeeper for the past three seasons. Sébastian Breza is their primary backup.