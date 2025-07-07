Inter Miami: Lionel Messi named Player of the Matchday

Lionel Messi made a triumphant return to MLS action in Matchday 22 after Inter Miami CF's historic FIFA Club World Cup run, earning MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.
The Argentine icon was front and center in a 4-1 win at CF Montréal with two goals and one assist. The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP has produced at least two goals and one assist in three consecutive league matches, becoming the fourth player in MLS history to accomplish the feat and the first since Thierry Henry in 2012.
With his latest star showing, Messi is now tied for third in MLS with 19 goal contributions (12g/7a) and leads the league in goals per game (0.86). He's also recorded at least three goal contributions nine times since joining the Herons in July 2023, two more than the next closest player during that span (LAFC forward Denis Bouanga).
Following the ninth MLS Player of the Matchday award of his Inter Miami career, and third this season, Messi and the Herons are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings (32 points; 9W-3L-5D). They have four games in hand over the clubs above them.
Messi and Miami return to MLS play at the New England Revolution on Wednesday evening (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
