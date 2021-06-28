Nani's magic, breaking Philly's diamond & more from Week 10

At the center of it all has been Nani . The 34-year-old Portuguese had the game-tying assist and the game-winning goal in Fort Lauderdale, and while that type of productivity is commensurate with what can be expected from a high-level DP, it’s the way he did it that stood out. Because Nani, who basically had a month off after the multi-game suspension he served in the second half of May, sure looks like he put the downtime to good use:

Pareja’s still juggling but now, on the other side of the Nations League break, the Lions are roasting teams and not having to rely upon their defense to do it. Friday’s come-from-behind 2-1 win at Inter Miami completed a nine-point week in which Orlando scored 10 goals. They had six different goalscorers, including the returned (for now) Daryl Dike and the reinvigorated Chris Mueller , not to mention guys who have proved to be valuable depth pieces like Tesho Akindele and Benji Michel .

Orlando City came out of the gates this year scuffling along in attack but just strangling teams to death defensively. It was good enough to keep them near the top of the Eastern Conference while Oscar Pareja figured out both the depth chart — they haven’t had their first-choice XI even once this season, which means Pareja’s been busy juggling lineups — and their best tactical approach. Papi has done this before, and it was no real surprise to see him do it again.

That first highlight is Nani riding the offside line to get behind Miami’s defense in the 73rd minute of a steamy South Florida night. The second clip is of him inverted on the left, still with enough legs to drive at an exhausted defense and scorch home the game-winner in the 80th minute. This was despite having already logged 71 minutes midweek and 90 minutes the previous weekend.

He looked fresh. He looked damn near unstoppable, and his boxscore numbers — 6g/3a in just 675 minutes so far this year — tell that same story. The general feeling is that as long as Nani is playing like this and as long as he and Dike (or a Dike-level replacement, should Dike be sold) are in the XI, Orlando City are among the league’s apex predators. That feeling is not wrong even if this week’s wins came against bottom-feeders.

But here is the warning: We have seen Nani look like this before. And now we have two seasons' worth of data that says it’s hard to get him to maintain this level through the end of the season.

In 2019 he recorded 8g/8a in 19 games to start the year, then produced just 4g/2a in the final 14 games — roughly 40% of the season — as the Lions crashed out of the playoff picture and the US Open Cup (they won just two of those 14 outings). The underlying numbers matched: He recorded 0.7 expected goals + assists per 96 before August 1 as per our friends at AmericanSoccerAnalysis, while that dropped to just 0.5 xG+xA/96 afterward.

Damn near the exact same thing happened in 2020. He posted 6g/5a in his first 14 games across all competitions last year, including seven magnificent outings at the MLS is Back Tournament. Then he disappeared, producing just 3g/0a in his final 11 appearances — again running out of juice with roughly 40% of the season left. Orlando City, who’d been perched near the top of the standings, won just three of those 11 as they fell out of Supporters’ Shield contention.

Second Spectrum’s tracking data tells the same story the boxscore numbers do. Nani’s key passes fell off a cliff, dropping 35% over the final 11 games of 2020. There was also a 16% dip in forward passes attempted per 90, a 20% decrease in defenders bypassed on completed passes, and a 13% decrease in completed forward passes per 90. He was getting less of the ball and making less use of it than he had in the summer.

He was out of gas.

The real smoking gun, though, was in his dribbling. Nani, when healthy and fresh, is a wizard, one of the best in the league at eliminating defenders off the dribble and leaving them in the dust. Nani, when spent, is a turnover machine.

Per Second Spectrum’s data, Nani experienced a huge dropoff in dribbling success rate from 87% over the first 14 games to 60% in the last 11. This was despite the fact that Orlando were playing on the counter much more often down the stretch, and playing on the counter usually leads to a higher dribble success rate. He just didn’t have the legs to do it. He couldn’t make the kinds of plays we saw on Friday night.

Nani has been special — he has “magic,” as Pareja said after the win over Miami. But he’s an older player whose minutes clearly need to be managed if he’s going to deliver during the most crucial time of year. That’s something he really hasn’t done in either of his first two seasons in central Florida.

The effect on Orlando City’s teamwide success is once again in the numbers. In the first 60% of the past two seasons combined, they are 18-12-10 (1.6 ppg) with a +16 goal differential. In the final 40% of the past two seasons combined, they are 6-10-11 (1.07 ppg) with a -8 goal differential. That’s a gigantic drop-off.

Nani’s stretch-run struggles are not the only reason why, but they are probably the biggest reason why, and Pareja knows as much. He talked about it to the Orlando Sentinel’s Julia Poe earlier this year.

“We will pace him out,” Pareja said of managing Nani’s minutes, as well as those of frequently injured DP No. 10 Mauricio Pereyra, before name-checking strength & conditioning coach Fabian Bazan.

“Fabian’s job with Nani, with Mauro, with players who have already 20 seasons on their shoulders, 15 seasons for sure ... is sometimes we need to pace them,” Pareja said. “We try to do a better job just to keep players fresher.”

It is essential that they do so. Orlando City look like apex predators now, well-rested and feasting upon the likes of Miami, San Jose and Toronto. But we know that if minutes aren’t managed we’ll see a different Nani — and thus a different, lesser team — this autumn.