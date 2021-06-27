Recap: Portland Timbers 0, Minnesota United 1

Minnesota United grabbed three points from under the noses of the Portland Timbers Saturday evening at Providence Park thanks to an early goal from Designated Player Adrien Hunou , earning their first road win of the season.

The second minute strike came courtesy of an assist from fellow newcomer, Franco Fragapane, who flanked down the left hand side of the pitch and into the Timbers box, eventually slotting the ball across the six yard box to find the feet of Hunou, who smacked it into the back of the net. Hunou's strike was the fastest goal in club history.

The Loons dominant start to the match slowly eased as the first half went on, with Portland eventually growing into the match and starting to develop more possession-based attacking opportunities.The hosts' best opportunity came through forward Diego Valeri in 45+3 when the Argentine fired inches wide from the top of the box.

Minnesota went into the break with a 1-0 lead following a confident first 45' on the road in nearly 100 degree heat on the warmest day on record in Portland's history.

The Timbers came out of the break firing, though, with midfielder Eryk Williamson nearly finding an equalizer within 60 seconds — the American dribbled through the Loons defense but fired just wide. It seemed as if Williamson would be the driving force for an opener for the Timbers within the first 10 minutes of the second half, but the Loons defense and goalkeeper Tyler Miller remained resilient.

It then seemed to be a battle of goalkeepers as the second half went on, with both Miller and Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark producing some fantastic saves to keep their side in the match.

As the game ticked toward its conclusion, the pressure started to mount from the home side amid deafening chants from the Timbers Army in the stands. Midfielder Dairon Asprilla tried a curling effort late in the 89th minute, and although it tested the eyes of Miller, it went inches over the bar.