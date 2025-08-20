San Diego FC sign defender Leo Duru from Blackburn Rovers

San Diego FC have acquired defender Leo Duru on loan from EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers FC, the club announced Wednesday.

The 20-year-old US youth international's deal lasts through June 2026 and has a purchase option.

Duru has played three times for Blackburn's first team. Last season, he scored one goal in eight appearances on loan at Barrow AFC in League Two (fourth division).

Internationally, Duru has one assist in four caps with the US U-20s.

"We’re happy to welcome Leo to San Diego," said sporting director Tyler Heaps. "He’s a player we have been monitoring for many months and is a defender with exceptional physical attributes that can also play further forward.