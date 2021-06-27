Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, Houston Dynamo 1

Real Salt Lake and the Houston Dynamo played to a 1-1 draw Saturday evening at Rio Tinto stadium, with the two Western Conference rivals canceling each other out in the Utah heat.

RSL seemed to be in control of the match when the halftime whistle came, but an impressive second half from the Dynamo turned proceedings around, with the two sides seeming content at the end with a tough earned point.

The home side found their footing from the opening whistle. A dominant first half saw them head into the break with a 1-0 lead courtesy of 24-year-old defender Justen Glad. The young American took advantage of an early set piece awarded to his side, finding the back of the net off of a corner kick. RSL Designated Player Albert Rusnak hit a beautiful ball into the box and it found the foot of Glad, who tapped it home in skillful fashion.

RSL continued to express their dominance on the pitch, with attacking midfielder Damir Kreilach hitting the woodwork in the 23rd minute and with winger Maikel Chang forcing a save from Dynamo goalkeeper Marko Maric seven minutes before the halftime whistle.

However, the home side's dominant first half did not seem to transition into the second half. Argentine striker Maxi Urruti found the back of the net for the guests in the 52nd minute in enticing fashion. The Dynamo countered through the pace of both Tyler Pasher and Memo Rodriguez, breaking two RSL tackles in the process, and the ball eventually fell to the feet of Urruti on the edge of the box, who found the net in spectacular fashion.

The guests had a great chance to find a second in the 70th minute through Pasher, but a fine sliding tackle from RSL defender Donny Toia stopped the effort.