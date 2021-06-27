Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, Houston Dynamo 1

Real Salt Lake and the Houston Dynamo played to a 1-1 draw Saturday evening at Rio Tinto stadium, with the two Western Conference rivals canceling each other out in the Utah heat.
RSL seemed to be in control of the match when the halftime whistle came, but an impressive second half from the Dynamo turned proceedings around, with the two sides seeming content at the end with a tough earned point.
The home side found their footing from the opening whistle. A dominant first half saw them head into the break with a 1-0 lead courtesy of 24-year-old defender Justen Glad. The young American took advantage of an early set piece awarded to his side, finding the back of the net off of a corner kick. RSL Designated Player Albert Rusnak hit a beautiful ball into the box and it found the foot of Glad, who tapped it home in skillful fashion.
RSL continued to express their dominance on the pitch, with attacking midfielder Damir Kreilach hitting the woodwork in the 23rd minute and with winger Maikel Chang forcing a save from Dynamo goalkeeper Marko Maric seven minutes before the halftime whistle.
However, the home side's dominant first half did not seem to transition into the second half. Argentine striker Maxi Urruti found the back of the net for the guests in the 52nd minute in enticing fashion. The Dynamo countered through the pace of both Tyler Pasher and Memo Rodriguez, breaking two RSL tackles in the process, and the ball eventually fell to the feet of Urruti on the edge of the box, who found the net in spectacular fashion.
The guests had a great chance to find a second in the 70th minute through Pasher, but a fine sliding tackle from RSL defender Donny Toia stopped the effort.
Late drama ensued, however, when Dynamo defender Tim Parker seemed to commit a possible foul in the box in 90+3, but VAR and referee Nima Saghafi came to an agreement, electing to not call a penalty on the United States international.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Dynamo are now winless in their last four, with three draws and one loss. Head Coach Tab Ramos must be frustrated with his side, defensively, because they have only kept one clean sheet over 11 matches this season. With a draw tonight, both teams stayed in the same position where they began the match, with the Dynamo in sixth and RSL in seventh. For Freddy Juarez and RSL, it has to be disappointment. They have only managed two wins over their past eight matches, and they started the match in utterly dominant fashion at home against a Western Conference rival. A lackluster second half proved to be their downfall.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Maxi Urruti's equaliser in the 52nd minute. The Dynamo countered in blistering fashion, and fair play to referee Nima Saghafi, who played advantage after it appeared that RSL had committed a foul in the buildup of the play. The Dynamo did not let that stop them, though, and they pushed forward eventually finding the back of the net. Urruti's leveler changed the tempo of the match and gave Houston life in the second 45'.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Marko Maric. The Dynamo goalkeeper put on a goalkeeping clinic in both halves of the match, tabling seven saves including this impressive block on RSL's Chang in the first half.
Next Up
- RSL: Saturday, July 3 vs LAFC | 10:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- HOU: Saturday, July 3 vs FC Cincinnati | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)