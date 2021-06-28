Recap: New York City FC 2, DC United 1

D.C. United were in the driver's seat for most of the match courtesy of an opening goal from Nigel Robertha just nine minutes after kickoff that gave the visitors a 1-0 lead that they would hold all the way until the 84th minute. But a late equalizer from Keaton Parks set the stage for the winner from Andrade just before the final whistle, which came at the end of a stellar individual run from the Brazilian attacker.

NYCFC racked up a few early chances during an energetic start to the match, but it was D.C. United who would open the scoring, via a clinical finish from Robertha that came against the run of play. The 23-year-old Dutchman collected a pinpoint longball from Moses Nyeman and fired a laser shot that beat NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson at the near post to give the visitors the lead inside 10 minutes.

It looked like the Black and Red would be able to see out what would have been a big road victory, but Parks started the comeback by bagging the late leveler with a flicked header off pinpoint corner kick from Maxi Moralez.