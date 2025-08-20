Toronto FC transfer Deybi Flores to Saudi Arabian club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Toronto FC have transferred midfielder Deybi Flores to Saudi Pro League side Al-Najma SC, the club announced Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Honduran international joined Toronto ahead of the 2024 campaign from Hungarian top-flight side Fehérvár FC. He produced 3g/4a in 58 matches for the Reds.

Flores, who also previously played in MLS for Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2015-16), has earned 53 caps with Honduras.

"Everyone at Toronto FC would like to thank Deybi for his commitment and effort since joining us at the beginning of the 2024 season," said general manager Jason Hernandez. "Deybi exemplified the passion, resilience, and determination that resonate with our club and our supporters.

"We recognize that he recently received an important opportunity to join the Saudi Pro League and understand the importance of this move for him and his family. We support Deybi in pursuing this step in his career and wish him the best. Deybi will always have a home here at Toronto FC."