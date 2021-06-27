Recap: Chicago Fire FC 3, Philadelphia Union 3

The Chicago Fire and the Philadelphia Union traded six goals on Saturday at Soldier Field, earning a point a piece from a thrilling back and forth 3-3 draw.

The match got off to a chaotic start, with the Fire ending a run of three matches without a goal when the Union's Jakob Glesnes scored an unusual own goal in the second minute. While sliding towards goal on a soaked pitch, the defender met a cross and sent the ball into the back of his own net from an angle.

The Fire rode that momentum for the opening part of the match, but again were missing the finishing quality to extend their lead. The Union worked their way back into the game by the midway point after playing more than 20 minutes without a shot.

By the midway point of the first half, the visitors were level. The Union earned a corner in the 28th minute, and after the ball was slightly redirected by a Fire player, 17-year-old Quinn Sullivan scored in his first MLS start with a spectacular bicycle kick.

The Union then began an eager search for a go-ahead goal, which they got in first half stoppage time. The Union earned another corner, with the ball eventually making its way out of the box. Glesnes sent it back into the penalty area where Cory Burke was waiting on the right side, and he finished from an angle to give his side the lead at the break.

The second half did not take long to heat up, with the Fire finding an equalizer in the 56th minute. Alvaro Medran's freekick from distance curled perfectly and landed at the head of Boris Sekulic, who scored from close range.

Just 11 minutes later, the Fire were once again in the lead. Medran picked up another assist from a set piece, this time sending the ball from a corner. The ball landed at Mauricio Pineda's feet, and he scored from the edge of the six yard box.

But the game had one more twist to come in the 79th minute, when Sekulic scored the game's second own goal to level things up. Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth redirected a cross, but sent the ball straight off Sekulic and into the back of the defender's own net.