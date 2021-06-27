Recap: Chicago Fire FC 3, Philadelphia Union 3

The Chicago Fire and the Philadelphia Union traded six goals on Saturday at Soldier Field, earning a point a piece from a thrilling back and forth 3-3 draw.
The match got off to a chaotic start, with the Fire ending a run of three matches without a goal when the Union's Jakob Glesnes scored an unusual own goal in the second minute. While sliding towards goal on a soaked pitch, the defender met a cross and sent the ball into the back of his own net from an angle.
The Fire rode that momentum for the opening part of the match, but again were missing the finishing quality to extend their lead. The Union worked their way back into the game by the midway point after playing more than 20 minutes without a shot.
By the midway point of the first half, the visitors were level. The Union earned a corner in the 28th minute, and after the ball was slightly redirected by a Fire player, 17-year-old Quinn Sullivan scored in his first MLS start with a spectacular bicycle kick.
The Union then began an eager search for a go-ahead goal, which they got in first half stoppage time. The Union earned another corner, with the ball eventually making its way out of the box. Glesnes sent it back into the penalty area where Cory Burke was waiting on the right side, and he finished from an angle to give his side the lead at the break.
The second half did not take long to heat up, with the Fire finding an equalizer in the 56th minute. Alvaro Medran's freekick from distance curled perfectly and landed at the head of Boris Sekulic, who scored from close range.
Just 11 minutes later, the Fire were once again in the lead. Medran picked up another assist from a set piece, this time sending the ball from a corner. The ball landed at Mauricio Pineda's feet, and he scored from the edge of the six yard box.
But the game had one more twist to come in the 79th minute, when Sekulic scored the game's second own goal to level things up. Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth redirected a cross, but sent the ball straight off Sekulic and into the back of the defender's own net.
Both sides spent the last 10 minutes looking for a game winner, and each got close — Jamiro Monteiro forced Shuttleworth into a save right before stoppage time, while Medran had an attempt stopped by Andre Blake in the 91st minute.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: In a lot of ways, the teams were evenly matched — both took advantage of set pieces, both benefitted from unlucky own goals, and both were sloppy in the back at times. The Fire, though, can walk away with some positives; in addition to snapping a three match losing streak, they finally showed an ability to battle during a season where they have truly struggled. The result also lifted the hosts level on points with Toronto and within sight of moving off the bottom spot in the East.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Nothing sets the tone for a chaotic match quite like a freak own goal in the second minute.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: The Fire had their first multi-goal game since the opening day of the season, and Alvaro Medran was key to accomplishing that. He picked up two assists on the night, both on set pieces, and had three shots on the Fire's best offensive day of 2021.
Next Up
- CHI: Saturday, July 3 vs. Atlanta United | 8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | 2021 regular season
- PHI: Saturday, July 3 at Nashville SC | 8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | 2021 regular season