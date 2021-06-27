Recap: Nashville SC 1, CF Montréal 1

Montréal were looking for revenge after the teams met at Nissan Stadium earlier this season and Nashville came from two goals down in the second half to force a 2-2 draw. The visitors tapped in James Pantemis for Clement Diop who came down with an injury and played through the final minutes of stoppage time in Montréal's 0-0 draw midweek.

The Canadian keeper felt the pressure in the first half, giving the ball away on two occasions. While Nashville dominated the opportunities, Montréal's backline bent but didn't break and the teams remained scoreless heading into halftime.

Nashville tested the Montréal defense early in the second half. At the 49th minute, Aníbal Godoy challenged Pantemis with a lobbed shot that forced him to dive towards the near post and palm the ball out of bounds for a corner kick.

Then just past the hour mark, Kiki Struna found the first goal of the game, opening his CF Montréal account off a corner kick. The Slovenian leaped and used the back of his head to direct the ball to the bottom right hand corner.

Nashville also had one of their best opportunities of the night off a corner kick. Abu Danladi was at the right pace at the right time along the far post to tap the ball in but Pantemis dove the the final moment to block his shot out of harm's way.

Danladi tried his luck once again at the 80th minute and the striker thought this attempt was the one but Pantemis again had other plans.