Recap: Toronto FC 0, FC Cincinnati 2

Allan Cruz 's fourth-minute tally and Luciano Acosta 's golazo with just over 20 minutes to play lifted FC Cincinnati past Toronto FC 2-0 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Saturday night.

It was the latest loss for Toronto, who have now dropped five matches in a row and are winless in their last six.

Cincinnati found themselves out of the blocks early following a poor giveaway by Marky Delgado. Isaac Atanga slipped a perfect through ball in the box to Cruz, and the Costa Rican international fired it past Alex Bono to put his team up 1-0 in the fourth minute.

Toronto's first true chance of the match came in the 18th minute as Delgado accepted a cross from Richie Laryea in front of the Cincinnati net, but his on-target header was robbed by Kenneth Vermeer. A flurry of activity later in the first half around the half-hour mark by TFC ultimately went to nothing as they sought to get back on terms. In the 35th, Patrick Mullins' own opportunity was knocked away at the last second by Ronald Matarrita. Then, early in the second half at the 50th-minute mark, Dom Dwyer looked to have scored but was ruled offside following Tsubasa Endoh's entry pass.