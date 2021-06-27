Recap: Toronto FC 0, FC Cincinnati 2

Allan Cruz's fourth-minute tally and Luciano Acosta's golazo with just over 20 minutes to play lifted FC Cincinnati past Toronto FC 2-0 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on Saturday night.
It was the latest loss for Toronto, who have now dropped five matches in a row and are winless in their last six.
Cincinnati found themselves out of the blocks early following a poor giveaway by Marky Delgado. Isaac Atanga slipped a perfect through ball in the box to Cruz, and the Costa Rican international fired it past Alex Bono to put his team up 1-0 in the fourth minute.
Toronto's first true chance of the match came in the 18th minute as Delgado accepted a cross from Richie Laryea in front of the Cincinnati net, but his on-target header was robbed by Kenneth Vermeer. A flurry of activity later in the first half around the half-hour mark by TFC ultimately went to nothing as they sought to get back on terms. In the 35th, Patrick Mullins' own opportunity was knocked away at the last second by Ronald Matarrita. Then, early in the second half at the 50th-minute mark, Dom Dwyer looked to have scored but was ruled offside following Tsubasa Endoh's entry pass.
But Cincinnati doubled its lead in the 68th minute as Acosta ripped a gorgeous strike to the far post and past a diving Bono to make it a 2-0 match. It would serve as the insurance goal Cincinnati needed as they made it two wins in a row following a two-match losing streak.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It was a battle of two teams that were struggling in the first quarter of the MLS season as TFC entered with a five-match winless streak, while Cincinnati themselves looked to continue to push its way up the standings following a win against Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday. But Toronto was doomed by an unconvincing defensive performance as they continue to search for answers and a victory that has eluded them since a 2-0 result against Columbus Crew SC on May 12. For Cincinnati, it's two straight wins, but all eyes are on the front office as Jurgen Locadia, a second-half subsitute on Saturday, nears the end of his loan from Brighton and Hove Albion this week.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Cincinnati's captain delivered the highlight of the evening in this one. One day after Nani delivered an AT&T Goal of the Week candidate for Orlando City SC against Inter Miami CF in Fort Lauderdale, Acosta had one of his own to effectively sink TFC's hopes of a comeback.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Cruz had the opener, but man of the match has to go to Acosta, whose golazo and overall strong performance were key to a Cincinnati win.
Next Up
- TOR: Saturday, July 3 vs. D.C. United | 5:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+, TSN
- CIN: Saturday, July 3 vs. Houston Dynamo | 8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+