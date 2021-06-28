Recap: Austin FC 0, Columbus Crew 0

A historic first goal at Q2 Stadium continues to elude Austin FC , as the expansion side settled for another 0-0 home draw in their matchup with the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Playing in their second-ever match at the state-of-the-art venue in downtown Austin, the hosts had the better of the opportunities in the first half, holding nearly 60 percent of the possession and firing off 12 shots to Columbus' seven, but couldn't quite convert any of them into an opening goal. Diego Fagundez had perhaps the best of those opportunities just after the match kicked off, but the former New England Revolution man narrowly missed the target with a laser shot that was set up by a feed from teammate Jared Stroud.

The Crew came inches from an opener shortly after second-half kickoff off a distance shot from Lucas Zelarayan that took a wicked deflection and looked bound for goal, only to be denied by a sprawling save from Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Columbus had another golden opportunity in the 74th minute off a Zelarayan free kick that found Gyasi Zardes right in front of goal, setting up a close-range attempt for the US international, but Stuver came through again with a reaction save that somehow kept the match scoreless.