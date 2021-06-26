Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, LAFC 1

A late game-winner from Daniel Salloi gave Sporting Kansas City a 2-1 edge over 10-man LAFC on Saturday evening at Children’s Mercy Park, allowing the hosts to clinch a league-leading fifth come-from-behind victory.

Salloi collected a slipped ball from homegrown midfielder Felipe Hernandez in the 87th minute, then delicately curled home his shot to the far corner. The homegrown forward was on the left wing and evaded LAFC goalkeeper Tomas Romero's diving save attempt.

Momentum shifted in Sporting’s direction in the 58th minute after LAFC defender Tristan Blackmon was shown a straight red card for hauling down Salloi as he ran behind the backline. On the ensuing free kick, homegrown midfielder Gianluca Busio rattled the crossbar.

Then in the 61st minute, Sporting equalized via star forward Alan Pulido. LAFC defender Marco Farfan failed to clear Salloi’s cross from the left flank, and the Designated Player made no mistake with a one-timed strike from atop the 18-yard box that evaded Romero.

LAFC opened a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute through Kim Moon-hwan, as their right wingback sliced home to their near post after cutting back onto his left. Jose Cifuentes found the South Korean international on the wing, and he beat SKC goalkeeper Tim Melia with a strong effort.

Sporting nearly faced a 2-0 deficit right out of halftime, with Corey Baird redirecting a Moon-Hwan cross toward goal in the 46th minute. But the ex-Real Salt Lake forward’s shot hit Melia in the face, preventing another gut punch.

Before Salloi’s heroics, Sporting’s best chance to snatch a game-winner came in the 78th minute when Graham Zusi crossed for Hernandez. However, his header was launched straight at Romero for a reaction save.