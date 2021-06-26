Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, LAFC 1

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

A late game-winner from Daniel Salloi gave Sporting Kansas City a 2-1 edge over 10-man LAFC on Saturday evening at Children’s Mercy Park, allowing the hosts to clinch a league-leading fifth come-from-behind victory.

Salloi collected a slipped ball from homegrown midfielder Felipe Hernandez in the 87th minute, then delicately curled home his shot to the far corner. The homegrown forward was on the left wing and evaded LAFC goalkeeper Tomas Romero's diving save attempt.

Momentum shifted in Sporting’s direction in the 58th minute after LAFC defender Tristan Blackmon was shown a straight red card for hauling down Salloi as he ran behind the backline. On the ensuing free kick, homegrown midfielder Gianluca Busio rattled the crossbar.

Then in the 61st minute, Sporting equalized via star forward Alan Pulido. LAFC defender Marco Farfan failed to clear Salloi’s cross from the left flank, and the Designated Player made no mistake with a one-timed strike from atop the 18-yard box that evaded Romero.

LAFC opened a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute through Kim Moon-hwan, as their right wingback sliced home to their near post after cutting back onto his left. Jose Cifuentes found the South Korean international on the wing, and he beat SKC goalkeeper Tim Melia with a strong effort.

Sporting nearly faced a 2-0 deficit right out of halftime, with Corey Baird redirecting a Moon-Hwan cross toward goal in the 46th minute. But the ex-Real Salt Lake forward’s shot hit Melia in the face, preventing another gut punch.

Before Salloi’s heroics, Sporting’s best chance to snatch a game-winner came in the 78th minute when Graham Zusi crossed for Hernandez. However, his header was launched straight at Romero for a reaction save.

Zusi subbed on in the 40th minute after starting right back Jaylin Lindsey went down with an apparent injury. Sporting suffered another injury concern in the 75th minute when Khiry Shelton replaced Pulido; the Mexican No. 9 was struck in the foot while attempting a volley.

Advertising

Goals

  • 24' – LAFC – Kim Moon-Hwan | WATCH
  • 61' – SKC – Alan Pulido | WATCH
  • 87' – SKC – Daniel Salloi | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Sporting have developed a habit of second-half comebacks, creating a déjà vu feeling as they look to keep pace with Supporters' Shield leaders Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference. And somewhat quietly, Daniel Salloi now has seven goals and three assists on the year – a major bounceback after he combined for one goal and one assist across the 2019 and 2020 campaigns. Meanwhile, LAFC let another lead slip away and have dropped 12 points from winning positions this season. Bob Bradley's team must find a way to see out games.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: LAFC were nearly two-thirds of their way to a road victory, then Tristan Blackmon’s straight red card shifted the game’s tone. The fourth-year defender was exposed in transition after a costly turnover.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: It has to be Daniel Salloi, right? After notching two goals and one assist in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids midweek, the Hungary-born forward completed Sporting's comeback. He also drew LAFC's red card and served in the cross that led to Alan Pulido's goal.

Advertising

Next Up

  • SKC: Sunday, July 4 at LA Galaxy | 10:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
  • LAFC: Saturday, July 3 at Real Salt Lake | 10 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
Sporting Kansas City Los Angeles Football Club

Advertising

Related Stories

Why Sporting Kansas City-LAFC is one of Week 10's most enticing matchups
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 10
MLS projected lineups - Week 10

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Recap: Toronto FC 0, FC Cincinnati 2

Recap: Toronto FC 0, FC Cincinnati 2
Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, LAFC 1

Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, LAFC 1
Josh Wolff: Austin FC must sign a striker to help ailing offense

Josh Wolff: Austin FC must sign a striker to help ailing offense
Report: LA Galaxy open talks to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid
Transfer Tracker

Report: LA Galaxy open talks to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid
Robbie Rogers and Collin Martin share their advice for LGBTQ+ youth
Extratime

Robbie Rogers and Collin Martin share their advice for LGBTQ+ youth
How LGBTQ+ supporters’ groups across MLS are creating community
Pride Month

How LGBTQ+ supporters’ groups across MLS are creating community
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Cory Burke, Philadelphia Union - 47th minute
0:49

GOAL: Cory Burke, Philadelphia Union - 47th minute
SAVE: Marko Maric, Houston Dynamo FC - 38th minute
0:33

SAVE: Marko Maric, Houston Dynamo FC - 38th minute
GOAL: Quinn Sullivan, Philadelphia Union - 28th minute
0:46

GOAL: Quinn Sullivan, Philadelphia Union - 28th minute
WOODWORK: Damir Kreilach, Real Salt Lake - 23rd minute
0:24

WOODWORK: Damir Kreilach, Real Salt Lake - 23rd minute
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.