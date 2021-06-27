MLS issues statement on alleged incident during Portland vs. Minnesota match

Major League Soccer issued a statement on Sunday in response to an alleged incident that occurred during Saturday night's Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United match at Providence Park.

Major League Soccer is aware of the alleged incident that occurred during the Portland Timbers and Minnesota United match last night. MLS has zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language, and we take these allegations very seriously. An investigation into this matter has already begun. Further information will be provided upon the completion of that investigation.

