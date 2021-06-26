Recap: Inter Miami CF 1, Orlando City SC 2

A stunning late strike by Nani secured all three points for Orlando City SC, which rallied for a pair of goals seven minutes apart to defeat rival Inter Miami CF 2-1 Friday night at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
Nani attacked the space given to him by the Inter Miami defense, cut the ball to his right foot and hit a rocket from the edge of the 18-yard box inside the far post to put the Lions in front in the 80th minute.
The goal came just seven minutes after Chris Mueller leveled with a full volley off a Nani lobbed service for his first goal of the year.
Gonzalo Higuain and Rodolfo Pizarro were Phil Neville’s two introductions at the hour mark and the Argentine needed just seven minutes to impact the game with a low shot from distance to give the hosts the lead.
The advantage was short-lived though with Nani breathing life into the visitors and silencing most in the capacity crowd in Fort Lauderdale with his assist on Mueller's leveler and his winner 10 minutes from full time.
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez had a chance to secure a share of the points for Miami, crashing the net to latch onto a Jay Chapman cross, but the Argentine center back headed over the bar in second half stoppage time.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The rivalry match heated up in the second half and when Orlando fell behind, there was no panic. The Lions roared back to secure a third straight win in their return from the international break, proving their elite status in the Eastern Conference. It was all there for Miami, a chance to snap out of a funk that included three consecutive defeats. But they were unable to hold onto a second-half lead — at home.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It’s all about the Nani winner. Enjoy it again, unless you're a Miami supporter who is wondering when someone was going to close down the Portuguese legend.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: The ageless Nani remained hot, scoring his third goal in as many games, but he also set up Mueller’s equalizer to earn the honors.
Next Up
- MIA: Saturday, July 3 at CF Montréal | 7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | MLS regular season
- ORL: Saturday, July 3 vs. New York Red Bulls | 7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | MLS regular season