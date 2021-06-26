Recap: Inter Miami CF 1, Orlando City SC 2

A stunning late strike by Nani secured all three points for Orlando City SC , which rallied for a pair of goals seven minutes apart to defeat rival Inter Miami CF 2-1 Friday night at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Nani attacked the space given to him by the Inter Miami defense, cut the ball to his right foot and hit a rocket from the edge of the 18-yard box inside the far post to put the Lions in front in the 80th minute.

The goal came just seven minutes after Chris Mueller leveled with a full volley off a Nani lobbed service for his first goal of the year.

Gonzalo Higuain and Rodolfo Pizarro were Phil Neville’s two introductions at the hour mark and the Argentine needed just seven minutes to impact the game with a low shot from distance to give the hosts the lead.

The advantage was short-lived though with Nani breathing life into the visitors and silencing most in the capacity crowd in Fort Lauderdale with his assist on Mueller's leveler and his winner 10 minutes from full time.