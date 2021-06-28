Recap: FC Dallas 2, New England Revolution 1

A brace from homegrown forward Ricardo Pepi gave FC Dallas a 2-1 win over the Eastern Conference-leading New England Revolution on Sunday evening at Toyota Stadium, ending a six-game winless skid for head coach Luchi Gonzalez’s team.

Pepi first beat Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner in the 11th minute, running onto a quick through ball from fellow homegrown Jesus Ferreira following a turnover in midfield. He took Ferreira’s pass in stride and finished low to the far corner, establishing a 1-0 lead.

Pepi then found his second in the 54th minute, beating Revolution center back Jon Bell after Ryan Hollingshead played a harmless pass up the left sideline. The 18-year-old cut inside to his right and showed patience in the penalty area before settling the 2-1 scoreline.

In between Pepi’s right-footed finishes, New England drew level at 1-1 in the 33rd minute through Gustavo Bou. The Designated Player scored for the fourth straight game, tapping home Brandon Bye’s deflected cross after some clever movement helped him evade FCD center back Bressan.

FC Dallas nearly found a third goal in the 20th minute, though Pepi steered homegrown defender Justin Che’s cross onto the outside of the near post.