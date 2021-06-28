Recap: FC Dallas 2, New England Revolution 1

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

A brace from homegrown forward Ricardo Pepi gave FC Dallas a 2-1 win over the Eastern Conference-leading New England Revolution on Sunday evening at Toyota Stadium, ending a six-game winless skid for head coach Luchi Gonzalez’s team.

Pepi first beat Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner in the 11th minute, running onto a quick through ball from fellow homegrown Jesus Ferreira following a turnover in midfield. He took Ferreira’s pass in stride and finished low to the far corner, establishing a 1-0 lead.

Pepi then found his second in the 54th minute, beating Revolution center back Jon Bell after Ryan Hollingshead played a harmless pass up the left sideline. The 18-year-old cut inside to his right and showed patience in the penalty area before settling the 2-1 scoreline.

In between Pepi’s right-footed finishes, New England drew level at 1-1 in the 33rd minute through Gustavo Bou. The Designated Player scored for the fourth straight game, tapping home Brandon Bye’s deflected cross after some clever movement helped him evade FCD center back Bressan.

FC Dallas nearly found a third goal in the 20th minute, though Pepi steered homegrown defender Justin Che’s cross onto the outside of the near post.

New England made several attack-minded substitutions while pushing for an equalizer, but couldn’t seriously threaten FCD goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer. He was most threatened in the 50th minute via midfielder Tommy McNamara, whose left-footed blast was parried away.

Goals

  • 11' – DAL – Ricardo Pepi | WATCH
  • 33' – NE – Gustavo Bou | WATCH
  • 54' – DAL – Ricardo Pepi | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: FC Dallas are in the win column for the first time since May 1, back when they beat a shorthanded Portland Timbers side 4-1. They entered the night bottom of the Western Conference standings, so this result could spark them forward. The Revolution are still ahead of Orlando City SC for the Eastern Conference lead, but you expected more considering they carried five straight wins heading into Week 10. Of concern: New England have allowed six goals across their last three matches.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Ricardo Pepi's second goal was a fantastic individual effort. He showed pull-away speed and patience on the game-winning strike.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Ricardo Pepi now has four goals through nine games (four starts) this year. He's pushed DP forward Franco Jara out of FCD's starting XI, and one has to wonder if the third-year pro generates major transfer interest if this form continues.

