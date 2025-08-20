Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi has claimed another AT&T Goal of the Matchday award, securing Matchday 29 honors with 80% of the fan vote.

The Argentine legend netted the winning goal in the Herons' 3-1 victory over the LA Galaxy , weaving his way through a couple of defenders before guiding a low strike into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The award marks Messi's sixth Goal of the Matchday honor in 2025.

2nd place, Evander (13.8%): The Brazilian maestro ripped a first-time blast into the top corner from long range to silence the crowd in FC Cincinnati's 3-2 win over his former team, the Portland Timbers, at Providence Park.

3rd place, Mark Delgado (3.8%): Capitalizing on the LAFC press, Delgado picked the ball up at the top of the box and curled his effort into the corner to open the scoring in a 2-0 victory at the New England Revolution.

4th place, Alexey Miranchuk (2.4%): Miranchuk continued his strong form over the weekend, as his curling, left-footed shot into the bottom corner was a lone bright spot in Atlanta United's 3-1 loss to the Colorado Rapids.