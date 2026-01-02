MLS Transfers: Chicago & Orlando reload, El Tráfico gets reinforcements

Happy New Year from the transfer roundup and everyone else at MLSsoccer.com. Whether you loved or loathed the MLS proceedings of 2025, that’s all in the rearview mirror. Now it’s all about the promise and possibility of a huge year ahead.

Here’s our regular rundown of the most notable and intriguing developments of the winter transfer window.

Sure, the crustiest veterans of your particular fanbase might point out, from painful, hard-bitten experience, that trophies can’t be won in the offseason (though some would say they can be lost). But hey, let’s keep it positive at the dawn of another trip around the sun.

Perhaps most notably, the Fire recruited a highly desirable, MLS-proven free agent in Robin Lod , who did many things well in many different tactical roles across six-plus years with Minnesota United , to the tune of 34 goals, 33 assists and 185 key passes in 158 regular-season appearances. A 2024 All-Star and all-around good dude, the Finnish international has also been a postseason regular, which only lifts the outlook in Chicago.

Before January even arrived, Chicago reinforced their engine room with the signing of Swedish international Anton Salétros , exercised their purchase option on playmaker André Franco (even in the wake of his unfortunate ACL tear in October), made a canny U22 Initiative wager on South African international center back Mbekezeli Mbokazi and added useful goalkeeping depth with the signing of Josh Cohen , while selling Brian Gutiérrez to Chivas Guadalajara in what looks like a win-win deal.

Chicago Fire FC made real gains in year one under head coach and director of football Gregg Berhalter, snapping a painful Audi MLS Cup Playoffs drought and making a modest amount of noise once they got there, producing some genuinely beautiful soccer along the way. And we can safely say they’re not standing pat after their 2025 success.

The turnover has been more profound at Orlando City. The Lions appear to be turning the page on a stout, trophy-chasing squad that got a bit long in the tooth and faded down the stretch last season.

Oscar Pareja & Co. have bid farewell to goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, center back Rodrigo Schlegel and seven others since their Wild Card loss to the Fire. Meanwhile, both Colombian media reports and the player’s own social media presence suggest striker Luis Muriel (a mercurial contributor for most of his MLS days) is eager to return home to his boyhood club Atlético Junior as a reinforcement ahead of their 2026 Copa Libertadores campaign, perhaps even willing to take a pay cut to do so.

The Lions already plumbed Brazil, one of their ancestral hunting grounds, to fill two other premium roster slots: U22 Initiative swoops for 18-year-old defensive midfielder Luis Otávio from Internacional, reportedly for a hefty $3.5 million fee, and Tiago Souza, 20, a slick attacker from from Bahia capable of working up top or along the wings who’s said to have cost around $6 million.

Orlando are also said to be closing in on veteran free-agent goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau – with Dayne St. Clair off to Miami, imagine Canada’s World Cup-year starting GK competition stirred into the Florida Derby – and reportedly could soon move along winger Nicolás Rodríguez to Atlético Nacional. That would free up a U22 Initiative slot, which might help reward homegrown phenom Alex Freeman with a new contract, and a Muriel exit would open up a Designated Player spot for further renewal.