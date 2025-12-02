Chicago Fire acquire South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi

The 20-year-old South African center back is under contract through 2029 with an option for 2030. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot.

Mbokazi tallied 2g/2a in 38 appearances with Orlando and has featured in the CAF Champions League.

Internationally, Mbokazi has five caps with South Africa. He recently helped them qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking the country's first appearance since they hosted the 2010 World Cup.

"We are excited to welcome Mbekezeli to the club as we further strengthen our back line," said Chicago director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.