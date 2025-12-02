Chicago Fire acquire South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Chicago Fire FC have acquired defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi from South African Premiership side Orlando Pirates, the club announced Tuesday.
The 20-year-old South African center back is under contract through 2029 with an option for 2030. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot.
Mbokazi tallied 2g/2a in 38 appearances with Orlando and has featured in the CAF Champions League.
Internationally, Mbokazi has five caps with South Africa. He recently helped them qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking the country's first appearance since they hosted the 2010 World Cup.
"We are excited to welcome Mbekezeli to the club as we further strengthen our back line," said Chicago director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.
"In his young career, he has already shown high potential and proven himself to be a strong leader and competitor on the international level. We expect immediate impact and room to grow in the future."
Mbokazi is Chicago's second newcomer this winter. They also signed Swedish international midfielder Anton Salétros from Allsvenskan side AIK, and fully acquired midfielder André Franco from Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto after his half-season loan.
In 2025, the Fire returned to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017. They finished eighth in the Eastern Conference (53 points) and were eliminated in Round One by Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union following a Wild Card win over Orlando City.
