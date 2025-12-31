New England Revolution acquire defender Ethan Kohler from Werder Bremen

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New England Revolution have acquired US youth international defender Ethan Kohler from German Bundesliga side SV Werder Bremen, the clubs announced Wednesday.

The 20-year-old is signed through the 2028-29 MLS season with an option for 2029-30.

Kohler played for Bremen's youth and reserve teams before a recent loan spell at SC Verl, where he recorded a goal in nine appearances for the German third division outfit.

“Ethan has emerged as one of the standout young talents in the US youth national team program, with extensive club and international experience that has accelerated his growth into a mature and composed player,” said Revs sporting director Curt Onalfo.

“Ethan is a versatile defender who can play both outside back and center back, providing us with important depth for the season ahead. We’re glad to welcome Ethan to New England and look forward to his arrival for preseason.”

A product of the San Jose Earthquakes academy, Kohler featured prominently at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. Under now-Revolution head coach Marko Mitrović, he made four starts at center back as the US reached the quarterfinals.

"I met and worked with Ethan for the first time almost four years ago. He is an elite professional and highly competitive player, who loves to win," Mitrović said.

"His work ethic and standards are very high, important qualities for our team and environment in creating a winning culture. Ethan's strength on the ball can help us control the game in possession, though he is also one of those players who takes great pride in his defending. I am excited to have Ethan with us."