Atlanta United acquire Argentine defender Tomás Jacob

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have acquired defender Tomás Jacob from LIGA MX's Necaxa, the club announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Argentine is under contract through the 2028-29 MLS season with options through 2030-31. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot.

Jacob has 1g/1a in 67 first-team matches spanning Necaxa (Mexico) and boyhood side Newell's Old Boys (Argentina). He made his professional debut in 2021.

“Tomás is a talented young player with the versatility to play in multiple positions and we’re excited to watch his development continue with Atlanta United,” said chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said.

“He’s going to add competition to the backline and is well suited for Tata’s [Martino, head coach] style of play. We look forward to welcoming him to the club and the city of Atlanta.”

Jacob is Atlanta's second offseason signing with Newell's roots, following veteran goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos. Martino, who's back for his second managerial stint, is a Newell's legend.