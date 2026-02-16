Nashville SC sign BJ Callaghan to contract extension

Nashville SC have signed head coach B.J. Callaghan to a contract extension through the 2028-29 MLS season, the club announced Monday.

"B.J. has had a tremendous impact on our group’s success, and his extension is well-deserved,” said Nashville president of soccer operations and general manager, Mike Jacobs.

In addition to leading Nashville to their first-ever title - the 2025 US Open Cup - the former US men's national team assistant and interim head coach broke several club records in 2025: most single-season MLS wins (17), longest unbeaten streaks (15 all competitions, 12 MLS), most single-season home wins (15), and most single-season goals (75).

Callaghan, who was named Nashville's second manager in July 2024 , is coming off a historic first full season in charge of the Coyotes.

Nashville enter 2026 with high hopes after landing arguably the top MLS free agent this winter in Cristian Espinoza. A two-time All-Star with the San Jose Earthquakes, Espinoza joins Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge as Designated Players.

“I am grateful for the trust that John Ingram, Ian Ayre and Mike Jacobs, the players and the staff have shown in me,” said Callaghan.

“What matters most is the work we’re doing every day — building a strong culture, developing players and creating a team that our supporters, the city of Nashville and the state of Tennessee can identify with and believe in, and I’m excited to keep pushing this project forward together.”