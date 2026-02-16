Expert predictions: 2026 MLS Cup, MVP, Golden Boot & more

Get out your crystal ball. It's time to forecast the MLS season.
Below, Apple TV talent weigh in on some of the biggest trophies and individual awards available in 2026. Hint: Inter Miami CF and LAFC are early frontrunners.
MLS Cup presented by Audi
- Andrés Agulla: Inter Miami CF win vs. LAFC
- Marcelo Balboa: San Diego FC win vs. Inter Miami CF
- Max Bretos: LAFC win vs. Inter Miami CF
- Steve Cangialosi: Seattle Sounders FC win vs. Inter Miami CF
- Daniel Chapela: Inter Miami CF win vs. LAFC
- Miguel Gallardo: Inter Miami CF win vs. LAFC
- Michele Giannone: Inter Miami CF win vs. LAFC
- Tony Husband: Inter Miami CF win vs. Seattle Sounders FC
- Sacha Kljestan: Inter Miami CF win vs. LAFC
- Kaylyn Kyle: LAFC win vs. Inter Miami CF
- Lori Lindsey: Seattle Sounders FC win vs. FC Cincinnati
- Dax McCarty: LAFC win vs. Chicago Fire FC
- Sammy Sadovnik: Inter Miami CF win vs. LAFC
- Bruno Vain: Inter Miami CF win vs. LAFC
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: LAFC win vs. Inter Miami CF
The last repeat MLS Cup champion? The LA Galaxy in 2011 and 2012.
That could change this year, with over half the voting bloc picking Inter Miami to defeat LAFC when the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy is on the line.
Last December, Inter Miami secured a 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC in MLS Cup 2025.
Supporters' Shield
- Andrés Agulla: LAFC
- Marcelo Balboa: LAFC
- Max Bretos: Inter Miami CF
- Steve Cangialosi: LAFC
- Daniel Chapela: Inter Miami CF
- Miguel Gallardo: Inter Miami CF
- Michele Giannone: Inter Miami CF
- Tony Husband: LAFC
- Sacha Kljestan: LAFC
- Kaylyn Kyle: Inter Miami CF
- Lori Lindsey: FC Cincinnati
- Dax McCarty: Inter Miami CF
- Sammy Sadovnik: Vancouver Whitecaps FC or Atlanta United
- Bruno Vain: LAFC
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: LAFC
LAFC were the most common pick to top the regular-season table, a feat they accomplished in 2019 and 2022.
However, Inter Miami are another Shield favorite. The Herons won that same title in 2024 behind a league-record 74-point campaign.
The Philadelphia Union are reigning Shield champions, though they didn't receive a preseason pick.
Landon Donovan MLS MVP
- Andrés Agulla: Lionel Messi (MIA)
- Marcelo Balboa: Lionel Messi (MIA)
- Max Bretos: Anders Dreyer (SD)
- Steve Cangialosi: Lionel Messi (MIA)
- Daniel Chapela: Lionel Messi (MIA)
- Miguel Gallardo: Son Heung-Min (LAFC)
- Michele Giannone: Son Heung-Min (LAFC)
- Tony Husband: Son Heung-Min (LAFC)
- Sacha Kljestan: Lionel Messi (MIA)
- Kaylyn Kyle: Lionel Messi (MIA)
- Lori Lindsey: Son Heung-Min (LAFC)
- Dax McCarty: Son Heung-Min (LAFC)
- Sammy Sadovnik: Lionel Messi (MIA)
- Bruno Vain: Lionel Messi (MIA)
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: Lionel Messi (MIA)
Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi earned nine votes for league MVP, an award he received in 2024 and 2025. No player has won the league's top individual award three times.
LAFC's Son Heung-Min got five votes, adding hype to his first full season in MLS. The South Korean forward arrived last summer from EPL side Tottenham Hotspur on a league-record deal.
San Diego FC forward Anders Dreyer, the reigning MLS Newcomer of the Year, also received a vote. He was the MVP runner-up to Messi in 2025.
Golden Boot presented by Audi
- Andrés Agulla: Son Heung-Min (LAFC)
- Marcelo Balboa: Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
- Max Bretos: Germán Berterame (MIA)
- Steve Cangialosi: Lionel Messi (MIA)
- Daniel Chapela: Germán Berterame (MIA)
- Miguel Gallardo: Lionel Messi (MIA)
- Michele Giannone: Lionel Messi (MIA)
- Tony Husband: Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
- Sacha Kljestan: Lionel Messi (MIA)
- Kaylyn Kyle: Lionel Messi (MIA)
- Lori Lindsey: Son Heung-Min (LAFC)
- Dax McCarty: Hugo Cuypers (CHI)
- Sammy Sadovnik: Germán Berterame (MIA)
- Bruno Vain: Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: Son Heung-Min (LAFC)
Lionel Messi could become the league's first back-to-back Golden Boot winner. The Argentine icon won last year's prize with 29g/19a in 28 games for Inter Miami.
LAFC's dynamic duo of Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga also figure to impact the Golden Boot race. Son produced 9g/3a in his first 10 matches for the Black & Gold, while Bouanga (Golden Boot winner in 2023) has three straight seasons with 20 goals or more.
Don't count out Inter Miami newcomer Germán Berterame, either. The Mexican international produced 68g/15a in 153 appearances for LIGA MX's CF Monterrey.
Newcomer of the Year
- Andrés Agulla: Germán Berterame (MIA)
- Marcelo Balboa: James Rodríguez (MIN)
- Max Bretos: Germán Berterame (MIA)
- Steve Cangialosi: Germán Berterame (MIA)
- Daniel Chapela: Germán Berterame (MIA)
- Miguel Gallardo: Germán Berterame (MIA)
- Michele Giannone: Germán Berterame (MIA)
- Tony Husband: Germán Berterame (MIA)
- Sacha Kljestan: Germán Berterame (MIA)
- Kaylyn Kyle: Timo Werner (SJ)
- Lori Lindsey: James Rodríguez (MIN)
- Dax McCarty: Germán Berterame (MIA)
- Sammy Sadovnik: Timo Werner (SJ)
- Bruno Vain: Germán Berterame (MIA)
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: Jorge Ruvalcaba (RBNY)
Germán Berterame has joined Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul as Designated Players for Inter Miami. The forward could score in bunches.
Minnesota United FC completed their highest-profile signing to date, landing Colombian playmaker James Rodríguez ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He's under contract through June with an option through December.
Other head-turning winter signings include German forward Timo Werner (San Jose Earthquakes) and Mexican winger Jorge Ruvalcaba (Red Bull New York).