Expert predictions: 2026 MLS Cup, MVP, Golden Boot & more

Golden Boot presented by Audi

Lionel Messi could become the league's first back-to-back Golden Boot winner. The Argentine icon won last year's prize with 29g/19a in 28 games for Inter Miami.

LAFC's dynamic duo of Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga also figure to impact the Golden Boot race. Son produced 9g/3a in his first 10 matches for the Black & Gold, while Bouanga (Golden Boot winner in 2023) has three straight seasons with 20 goals or more.