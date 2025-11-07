Chicago Fire acquire midfielder Anton Salétros 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Chicago Fire FC have acquired midfielder Anton Salétros from Swedish top-flight side AIK, the club announced Friday. He is under contract through 2028.
The 29-year-old brings over 350 professional appearances, including 19g/23a in 225 matches for AIK. His previous stops include Norway's Eliteserien (Sarpsborg), the Russian Premier League (Rostov) and France's Ligue 2 (Caen).
Internationally, Salétros has one goal in 19 appearances for Sweden.
"We’re excited to welcome Anton to the Chicago Fire. His experience across both international and league play will have an immediate impact on our roster as we continue to push forward," said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.
"Anton brings a winning mentality and competitive edge – qualities that will elevate our team next season."
Chicago had a strong 2025 in Berhalter's first season, returning to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017.
The Fire finished eighth in the Eastern Conference (53 points) and were eliminated in Round One by Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union following a Wild Card win over Orlando City.
