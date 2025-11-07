Chicago Fire acquire midfielder Anton Salétros 

The 29-year-old brings over 350 professional appearances, including 19g/23a in 225 matches for AIK. His previous stops include Norway's Eliteserien (Sarpsborg), the Russian Premier League (Rostov) and France's Ligue 2 (Caen).

"We’re excited to welcome Anton to the Chicago Fire. His experience across both international and league play will have an immediate impact on our roster as we continue to push forward," said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.