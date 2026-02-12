2026 World Cup: USMNT players to watch in MLS this season

The phrase is not only a shorthand for the imminent kickoff of the new season. It also applies to the league’s value to the US men’s national team under Mauricio Pochettino as the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil looms.

The Argentine head coach turned heads from coast to coast last August when he declared, “We need to give MLS the value, because I think competing there, I think the player can show that they can perform in the national team … It's not necessary to move from MLS to Europe.”

Those words reflected the coach’s desire to stoke competition and hunger among every single member of his team, and his recognition of the league’s dramatic maturation in recent years. And they also signaled to aspiring USMNTers across MLS that high performance here will be noted and rewarded by ‘Poch’ and his staff.