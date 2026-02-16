MLS is Back

Expert predictions: 2026 MLS Eastern Conference & Western Conference standings

The offseason wait is over. MLS is Back.

As has become tradition, we asked Apple TV talent to predict how the Eastern Conference and Western Conference standings could finish (averages below).

There are some near-unanimous favorites for the 2026 season, though twists and turns surely await before the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs begin.​

EASTERN CONFERENCE
  1. Inter Miami CF
  2. FC Cincinnati
  3. Nashville SC
  4. Philadelphia Union
  5. Chicago Fire FC
  6. Charlotte FC
  7. Columbus Crew
  8. New York City FC
  9. Orlando City
  10. Red Bull New York
  11. Atlanta United
  12. New England Revolution
  13. Toronto FC
  14. D.C. United
  15. CF Montréal

Inter Miami are the clear frontrunner in the Eastern Conference after winning MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi. Following a head-turning offseason, will Lionel Messi & Co. be even more formidable?

FC Cincinnati and Evander will look to add silverware after narrowly falling short last year, while Nashville SC and their high-powered attack could challenge for the No. 1 seed.

WESTERN CONFERENCE
  1. LAFC
  2. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  3. San Diego FC
  4. Seattle Sounders FC
  5. LA Galaxy
  6. Austin FC
  7. Minnesota United FC
  8. Portland Timbers
  9. Houston Dynamo FC
  10. FC Dallas
  11. Real Salt Lake
  12. San Jose Earthquakes
  13. St. Louis CITY SC
  14. Colorado Rapids
  15. Sporting Kansas City

Led by the superstar duo of Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga, LAFC are the preseason favorite to pace the Western Conference.

But the Vancouver Whitecaps and Thomas Müller, after being 2025 MLS Cup runners-up, are bound to have their say. So will San Diego and Anders Dreyer, who hope to build off a historic expansion season.

