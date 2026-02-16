Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 21 - 7:30 pm ET vs. Real Salt Lake
- Full schedule
- Watch on Apple TV
Team Snapshot
Vancouver reached new heights in 2025, making the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup presented by Audi finals during their first year under head coach Jesper Sørensen. They also won a fourth straight Canadian Championship title.
The Whitecaps made major waves last August by signing Germany and Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller, who provided an immediate boost on the field and in the locker room. Now, the task becomes building off that success and retaining their status as a Western Conference power.
Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Best XI midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, All-Star striker Brian White and reigning MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon are looking to make the United States' final roster.
Key Signings
- Bruno Caicedo: The U22 Initiative attacker arrives from Barcelona SC in his native Ecuador.
- Oliver Larraz: The Colorado Rapids homegrown midfielder joined in free agency after being a regular starter.
- Cheikh Sabaly: Sabaly arrives from Ligue 1 side FC Metz, where he tallied 21g/11a in 122 matches. The versatile forward helped Senegal win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Key Departures
- Ali Ahmed: The Canadian international attacker was transferred to EFL Championship side Norwich City following a breakout 2025 season.
- Jayden Nelson: The Canadian international and Toronto FC academy product was traded to Austin FC after his lone season with the Whitecaps.
- Daniel Ríos: The Mexican striker spent 2025 on loan from LIGA MX’s Chivas de Guadalajara. He’s signed with CF Montréal.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
- Andrés Agulla: 2nd in Western Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 2nd in Western Conference
- Max Bretos: 3rd in Western Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 3rd in Western Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 3rd in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 3rd in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 2nd in Western Conference
- Tony Husband: 3rd in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 2nd in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 2nd in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 4th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 4th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 2nd in Western Conference
- Bruno Vain: 6th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 2nd in Western Conference
New Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Jesper Sørensen
- Stadium: BC Place
- Last year: 18W-7L-9D, 63 points, 2nd in Western Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: MLS Cup finalist