Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2026 Season Preview

Team Snapshot

Vancouver reached new heights in 2025, making the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup presented by Audi finals during their first year under head coach Jesper Sørensen. They also won a fourth straight Canadian Championship title.

The Whitecaps made major waves last August by signing Germany and Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller, who provided an immediate boost on the field and in the locker room. Now, the task becomes building off that success and retaining their status as a Western Conference power.