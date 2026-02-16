Club & country: MLS players who could star at the 2026 World Cup

The anticipation has been building for years, but the wait is almost over. The 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico is just months away.
Before then, dozens of MLS players will continue to refine their game and state their case for their country’s final roster as the 2026 season unfolds.
Here’s a look at countries that will likely have MLS players donning their colors and singing their anthems at the World Cup this summer.
Whether it’s New York City FC’s Matt Freese, the New England Revolution’s Matt Turner, or even a goalkeeper like Zack Steffen of the Colorado Rapids or Patrick Schulte of the Columbus Crew making a late push, it looks like the USMNT's starting goalkeeper will be based in MLS.
There will also be some field players bringing experience, including Charlotte FC center back Tim Ream and Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan, plus an attacker or two. Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna looks to have won over head coach Mauricio Pochettino and will inject some creativity on the ball, while the set-piece wizardry Sebastian Berhalter shows with the Vancouver Whitecaps and the USMNT will have him in the hunt for a place as well.
Columbus wingback Max Arfsten became a mainstay in 2025, and he’ll be pushing for a good start to 2026, as will FC Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson.
With Stephen Eustáquio’s big move to LAFC going through, Canada’s vice captain, along with their starting goalkeeper – be it MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair with Inter Miami CF or Maxime Crépeau with Orlando City – will come from MLS.
Jayden Nelson hopes a move to Austin FC solidifies his position on the roster. At the back, Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Kamal Miller (Portland Timbers), and Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire FC) should all figure.
Ralph Priso, who converted to center back to help the Whitecaps make a run to the MLS Cup final last season, and Mathieu Choinière, another Canadian at LAFC, further stated their cases in January camp. Jacob Shaffelburg missed that camp because of an injury, but he, too, has joined LAFC and will look to guarantee he’s in Canada boss Jesse Marsch’s plans.
Don't lose sight of Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio, who's among the program's most experienced players with 88 caps.
Mexico manager Javier Aguirre may be tempted by multiple MLS players.
New Miami forward Germán Berterame is expected to lead the line in South Florida, and was always a reliable goalscorer with LIGA MX's CF Monterrey. That could help him win a place on the roster as Aguirre seeks depth behind Raúl Jiménez.
Though Hirving Lozano is currently out of San Diego FC's plans, he still has a shot to make the El Tri roster.
Lionel Messi and Argentina are reigning World Cup champions, and the Inter Miami superstar should look to defend the title in the country he's taken by storm since joining the Herons in July 2023.
After winning MLS Cup 2025, it will be worth seeing what Messi can do in what will likely be his last World Cup.
Expect teammate Rodrigo De Paul to again be tapped by Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, providing vision and steel in the midfield.
LAFC star Son Heung-Min, who remains one of the most important players to his national team – and to his entire country – is set to lead South Korea on a World Cup journey that will start in Mexico, but they hope will extend to knockout matches in the United States. His presence on the roster is virtually guaranteed.
Jeong Sang-Bin's spot is not, though the St. Louis CITY attacker's versatility will earn points in his favor.
With playmaker James Rodríguez’s move to Minnesota United recently made official, manager Néstor Lorenzo and fans of Los Cafeteros will be intensely focused on how James fares with the Loons. After all, the 34-year-old remains a key cog in the country’s attack, notably for his lethal set pieces.
Another country that utilized MLS talent as it broke a World Cup qualification drought, Paraguay are in the same group as the USA.
Atlanta United attacker Miguel Almirón adds another dimension to Gustavo Alfaro’s often-conservative style of play, while Vancouver midfielder Andrés Cubas is more along the lines of a typical Alfaro player. Center-mid Braian Ojeda, who was traded to Orlando City this offseason, hopes to show that he’s an Alfaro player, too.
A pair of MLS forwards are looking to form part of long-time manager Zlatko Dalić’s front line.
Orlando City’s Marco Pašalić and FC Dallas No. 9 Petar Musa each have fewer than a dozen caps, but were involved with Croatia late in the cycle. March matches in Orlando, combined with MLS form, may make or break their place.
LA Galaxy winger Joseph Paintsil and CF Montréal forward Prince Owusu both saw action with the Black Stars in the fall, with Paintsil playing in October’s qualifiers and Owusu getting a call for November friendlies, the first for the German-born No. 9.
While they may be recognizable faces, two winter arrivals put Uruguay in the picture as a country with MLS players at the World Cup.
Facundo Torres returned to MLS to sign with Austin FC, and looks to add to his 22 caps for Marcelo Bielsa’s team.
Torres is more experienced internationally than Juan Manuel Sanabria, but RSL's newest arrival was in the last call-up and hopes his new club can help him get a boost with the national team.
One new arrival and one familiar face are fighting to land a spot on a national team that went undefeated in 2025.
Leonardo Campana’s seven goals with the New England Revolution in 2025 drew attention and earned him playing time in October and November friendly matches, where he scored his first-ever international goal.
Meanwhile, wide man Bryan Ramírez hopes his move to FC Cincinnati will vault him into the picture for Ecuador after getting call-ups, but not debuting in 2025.
The Scottish trio of Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gauld, San Diego FC attacker Lewis Morgan and LAFC center back Ryan Porteous have enjoyed the support of The Tartan Army in the past, and want to catch manager Steve Clarke’s eye with their play in the opening portion of the MLS season.
In a group with the USMNT and Paraguay, Australia should feel at home during the tournament.
With D.C. United defender Kye Rowles, Nashville SC midfielder Patrick Yazbek, or the NYCFC duo of Aiden O’Neill and Kai Trewin, Tony Popovic is likely to call in a roster with a distinct MLS flavor.
South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi signed with Chicago Fire FC from the Orlando Pirates in the offseason, his first adventure abroad. He'll hope a strong start to the MLS season can secure his place on this summer's squad.
The Caribbean country is in the World Cup for the first time since 1974 and got there thanks to the help of several MLS-based players, plus a few former MLS standouts.
Philadelphia Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques was a huge presence in the middle of the park for Les Grenadiers, while FC Dallas winger Louicius Deedson and Toronto FC forward Derrick Etienne Jr. chipped in on the attack.
Haiti are adding more eligible players as the World Cup approaches, so good showings in MLS play will be paramount for roster hopefuls.
Qualified after continuing to prove they're the top team in Oceania, New Zealand have an MLS duo as part of their potential back line.
Minnesota mainstay Michael Boxall is joined by Portland Timbers standout Finn Surman, who's won over the Timbers Army since joining in mid-2024.
Taking part in the men’s World Cup for the second time, Panama traditionally have several players in MLS.
This year is no different, with veteran Aníbal Godoy still muscling players off the ball in the midfield for San Diego and the Central American squad.
Equally as intimidating, Carlos Harvey of Minnesota United is a player who manager Thomas Christiansen missed during qualification because of injuries, but hopes to be in top shape for the World Cup.
Wilfried Zaha played a trio of matches with Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations, and the Charlotte FC star will be pushing for a spot with Les Elephants.
Elsewhere, could former MLS-record signing Emmanuel Latte Lath make a late push for a place on Ivory Coast's roster? Although the Atlanta United striker hasn't featured for his nation since June 2025, a strong start to the MLS season could see him return to the fold.
One of the World Cup's most surprising participants is Cape Verde. The tiny island nation with a population of fewer than 500,000 has often relied on Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira.
African Cup of Nations champion Cheikh Sabaly joined Vancouver this month, looking to boost the 'Caps after their runner-up finish last season and also to solidify his spot on Senegal's roster.
Still in contention
There could be more MLS players headed to the World Cup as well, but first they’ll have to earn their place via the March playoffs.
Jamaica, captained by Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, must get past New Caledonia before a win-and-you’re-in showdown with the DR Congo. They could also call in Miami defender Ian Fray, NYCFC defender Tayvon Gray and a cohort of MLS alumni.
San Diego attacker Anders Dreyer of Denmark and Austin FC defender Oleksandr Svatok of Ukraine are among players who could be involved in the final European games, along with MLS winter arrivals Louis Munteanu, a Romanian forward signed by D.C. United and Mateusz Bogusz, a Polish attacker who joined the Houston Dynamo.
Add it all up, and you’re looking at dozens of MLS players who will help their countries on the sport’s biggest stage, a remarkable achievement that will put the league among the top suppliers of talent in the world.