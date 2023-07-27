MLS transfers: Biggest moves this summer beyond Lionel Messi

The summer of 2023 will forever be known as when Lionel Messi brought his transcendent talents to Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer.

On a continual basis, we’re outlining the most impactful signings by MLS clubs before the Secondary Transfer Window closes on Aug. 2. Also, don’t forget clubs can still sign free agents through the Roster Freeze Date on Sept. 13.

But what about other big moves league-wide, ones shaping the sprint towards the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs?

The move will shape the sport’s direction in North America for decades to come, putting the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in IMCF’s iconic pink jersey a half-year removed from lifting the World Cup title with Argentina.

Miami have also brought in a U22 Initiative midfielder, acquiring Paraguayan international Diego Gómez from Club Libertad. Another move (or more) could await, but the Barça-centric reunion with Messi, Busquets and Alba is the clear headline. Enjoy every moment of it.

Alba’s yet to debut for Miami since the birth of his child, but he’s expected in market soon and will occupy the club’s left-back spot. Still an entrenched part of Spain’s national team, Alba will give the Herons a vastly experienced fullback opposite DeAndre Yedlin on the right.

We’ve already seen Busquets’ supreme tactical understanding and ability to think several plays ahead before springing passes forward or disrupting the play/controlling tempo. It’s clear why he’s considered one of the game’s best-ever No. 6s.

Naturally, we start in Miami with a double feature. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were announced by Miami shortly after Messi put pen to paper, giving the club a trio of ex-FC Barcelona stars who still have plenty in the tank.

Boupendza, who previously won Golden Boot honors in Turkey’s top flight, is getting brought up to speed as Leagues Cup unfolds. Once he fully adjusts to the league leaders (who are on an MLS-record points-per-game pace), the returns could be in the 15-20 goals/year range.

The brilliance behind the move is Boupendza doesn’t need to carry the line by himself. Rather, he’s one part of a trident that includes US international Brandon Vazquez and midfielder Luciano Acosta , who’s a clear 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate.

When FC Cincinnati club-record signing Brenner was transferred out to Italian top-flight side Udinese, there was an immediate question of who would step into the striker’s vacated Designated Player spot. General manager Chris Albright and FCC’s front office turned to the Saudi Pro League, landing Gabon international Aaron Boupendza as a long-term building piece.

That last part is vital, because the Pukki + Reynoso combination has the potential for fireworks, as we saw on the former’s first-ever MLS goal. Once they start understanding each other’s movements and habits, don’t be surprised if Pukki’s banging home 15+ goals a season.

The club hopes that’s all changed via some early-summer window business, signing Finland international striker Teemu Pukki after he spent five goal-filled seasons at English side Norwich City. Pukki arrived in late June on a free transfer, joining Emanuel Reynoso in the DP category.

Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath freely admits the Loons haven’t quite solved their striker problem since Christian Ramirez led the lines during their early MLS days. Even more, that was a half-decade ago and Ramirez is now back stateside with the Columbus Crew after time in Scotland.

Arango, in his prime at age 28, was the leading striker on last year’s Supporters’ Shield/MLS Cup double-winning team. Now he’s got 31 goals and nine assists in 54 matches for his MLS career, a truly impressive scoring rate that should keep RSL in the trophy conversation and bring out the best in teammates Jefferson Savarino , Damir Kreilach , Diego Luna and more.

And while LAFC fans may do a double-take when seeing Arango competing for another Western Conference club, it’s easy to see why RSL ownership continued their roster investment with a reported club-record fee for the Colombian international.

Technically speaking, Cristian Arango only spent 130 days out of MLS – the time between LAFC transferring him to Liga MX side Pachuca (Feb. 1) and Real Salt Lake bringing him back this side of the border (June 10).

But if head coach Gary Smith gets the most out of Surridge, and the player can develop quick chemistry with Mukhtar in attack, Nashville’s ceiling increases. We’re talking about a legit MLS Cup contender.

Step in Sam Surridge , acquired from EPL side Nottingham Forest as the club’s new DP No. 9 for a reported transfer fee of around $6.5 million. It’s not the first time Nashville have turned to the international market for this role – Jhonder Cádiz and Aké Loba were supposed to be that guy – and there’s caution to be heeded from past moves.

Imagine if Hany Mukhtar has a lead-the-line striker to play off and combine with. What level could the reigning MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner reach, mindful of his league-leading 21 goal contributions (13g/8a) this season?

Imagine that skill set feeding an attack that’s led by Cucho Hernández and Lucas Zelarayán , one that’s become the league’s highest-scoring group (45 goals) at the Leagues Cup break. The possibilities are exciting for head coach Wilfried Nancy and Co.

Whether it’s in midfield or at right wingack, there’s arguably no better crosser of the ball than Gressel in MLS. He’s proven it time and time again during past stops at Atlanta United , D.C. United and Vancouver Whitecaps FC , now joining the Columbus Crew from the latter club in a trade worth up to $850,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

The mind naturally drifts towards international acquisitions when it comes to midseason reinforcements, but there’s tremendous value in adding MLS-proven commodities during the summer window. And few players speak to that better than Julian Gressel , whose 65 regular-season assists are the third-most in MLS since he entered the league in 2017, behind only Seattle Sounders FC ’s Nicolas Lodeiro (70) and former New York City FC midfielder Maxi Moralez (69).

From an Austin FC perspective, the hope is Matt Hedges can steady their center-back situation that's been plagued by injuries all season long. It's been a beat since Hedges won MLS Defender of the Year honors in 2016, but the veteran showed during his half-season at Toronto FC that he's still performing at a high level and uses his experience to lead.

Time will tell who Hedges ultimately partners with – whether that's Julio Cascante or offseason signing Leo Väisänen once he's back from a knee injury. Austin FC even have US youth international Brandan Craig on loan from the Philadelphia Union for the rest of the year, creating depth and formation flexibility.