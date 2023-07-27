MLS transfers: Biggest moves this summer beyond Lionel Messi

The summer of 2023 will forever be known as when Lionel Messi brought his transcendent talents to Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer.
The move will shape the sport’s direction in North America for decades to come, putting the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in IMCF’s iconic pink jersey a half-year removed from lifting the World Cup title with Argentina.
But what about other big moves league-wide, ones shaping the sprint towards the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs?
On a continual basis, we’re outlining the most impactful signings by MLS clubs before the Secondary Transfer Window closes on Aug. 2. Also, don’t forget clubs can still sign free agents through the Roster Freeze Date on Sept. 13.
Acquired: July 16 free (Busquets); July 20 free (Alba)
Naturally, we start in Miami with a double feature. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were announced by Miami shortly after Messi put pen to paper, giving the club a trio of ex-FC Barcelona stars who still have plenty in the tank.
We’ve already seen Busquets’ supreme tactical understanding and ability to think several plays ahead before springing passes forward or disrupting the play/controlling tempo. It’s clear why he’s considered one of the game’s best-ever No. 6s.
Alba’s yet to debut for Miami since the birth of his child, but he’s expected in market soon and will occupy the club’s left-back spot. Still an entrenched part of Spain’s national team, Alba will give the Herons a vastly experienced fullback opposite DeAndre Yedlin on the right.
Miami have also brought in a U22 Initiative midfielder, acquiring Paraguayan international Diego Gómez from Club Libertad. Another move (or more) could await, but the Barça-centric reunion with Messi, Busquets and Alba is the clear headline. Enjoy every moment of it.
Acquired: June 13 transfer from Al-Shabab FC
When FC Cincinnati club-record signing Brenner was transferred out to Italian top-flight side Udinese, there was an immediate question of who would step into the striker’s vacated Designated Player spot. General manager Chris Albright and FCC’s front office turned to the Saudi Pro League, landing Gabon international Aaron Boupendza as a long-term building piece.
The brilliance behind the move is Boupendza doesn’t need to carry the line by himself. Rather, he’s one part of a trident that includes US international Brandon Vazquez and midfielder Luciano Acosta, who’s a clear 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate.
Boupendza, who previously won Golden Boot honors in Turkey’s top flight, is getting brought up to speed as Leagues Cup unfolds. Once he fully adjusts to the league leaders (who are on an MLS-record points-per-game pace), the returns could be in the 15-20 goals/year range.
Acquired: June 27 free post-Norwich City
Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath freely admits the Loons haven’t quite solved their striker problem since Christian Ramirez led the lines during their early MLS days. Even more, that was a half-decade ago and Ramirez is now back stateside with the Columbus Crew after time in Scotland.
The club hopes that’s all changed via some early-summer window business, signing Finland international striker Teemu Pukki after he spent five goal-filled seasons at English side Norwich City. Pukki arrived in late June on a free transfer, joining Emanuel Reynoso in the DP category.
That last part is vital, because the Pukki + Reynoso combination has the potential for fireworks, as we saw on the former’s first-ever MLS goal. Once they start understanding each other’s movements and habits, don’t be surprised if Pukki’s banging home 15+ goals a season.
Acquired: June 10 transfer from Pachuca
Technically speaking, Cristian Arango only spent 130 days out of MLS – the time between LAFC transferring him to Liga MX side Pachuca (Feb. 1) and Real Salt Lake bringing him back this side of the border (June 10).
And while LAFC fans may do a double-take when seeing Arango competing for another Western Conference club, it’s easy to see why RSL ownership continued their roster investment with a reported club-record fee for the Colombian international.
Arango, in his prime at age 28, was the leading striker on last year’s Supporters’ Shield/MLS Cup double-winning team. Now he’s got 31 goals and nine assists in 54 matches for his MLS career, a truly impressive scoring rate that should keep RSL in the trophy conversation and bring out the best in teammates Jefferson Savarino, Damir Kreilach, Diego Luna and more.
Acquired: July 25 transfer from Nottingham Forest
Imagine if Hany Mukhtar has a lead-the-line striker to play off and combine with. What level could the reigning MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner reach, mindful of his league-leading 21 goal contributions (13g/8a) this season?
Step in Sam Surridge, acquired from EPL side Nottingham Forest as the club’s new DP No. 9 for a reported transfer fee of around $6.5 million. It’s not the first time Nashville have turned to the international market for this role – Jhonder Cádiz and Aké Loba were supposed to be that guy – and there’s caution to be heeded from past moves.
But if head coach Gary Smith gets the most out of Surridge, and the player can develop quick chemistry with Mukhtar in attack, Nashville’s ceiling increases. We’re talking about a legit MLS Cup contender.
The mind naturally drifts towards international acquisitions when it comes to midseason reinforcements, but there’s tremendous value in adding MLS-proven commodities during the summer window. And few players speak to that better than Julian Gressel, whose 65 regular-season assists are the third-most in MLS since he entered the league in 2017, behind only Seattle Sounders FC’s Nicolas Lodeiro (70) and former New York City FC midfielder Maxi Moralez (69).
Whether it’s in midfield or at right wingack, there’s arguably no better crosser of the ball than Gressel in MLS. He’s proven it time and time again during past stops at Atlanta United, D.C. United and Vancouver Whitecaps FC, now joining the Columbus Crew from the latter club in a trade worth up to $850,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).
Imagine that skill set feeding an attack that’s led by Cucho Hernández and Lucas Zelarayán, one that’s become the league’s highest-scoring group (45 goals) at the Leagues Cup break. The possibilities are exciting for head coach Wilfried Nancy and Co.
Acquired: July 26 trade with Toronto FC
From an Austin FC perspective, the hope is Matt Hedges can steady their center-back situation that's been plagued by injuries all season long. It's been a beat since Hedges won MLS Defender of the Year honors in 2016, but the veteran showed during his half-season at Toronto FC that he's still performing at a high level and uses his experience to lead.
Time will tell who Hedges ultimately partners with – whether that's Julio Cascante or offseason signing Leo Väisänen once he's back from a knee injury. Austin FC even have US youth international Brandan Craig on loan from the Philadelphia Union for the rest of the year, creating depth and formation flexibility.
An extra layer to this move? Austin's second regular-season match after Leagues Cup is away to FC Dallas on Aug. 26, creating a reunion for Hedges with the club he used to captain and where he became their all-time appearance leader. That Texas rivalry has some extra spice now.
It's best to zoom out on the New England Revolution's summer business, which has included three signings:
- July 5: Ian Harkes free after four seasons at Scotland's Dundee United
- July 10: Tomás Chancalay loan from Argentina's Racing Club with a purchase option
- July 13: Mark-Anthony Kaye trade with Toronto FC for Latif Blessing
The first move (Chancalay) offers New England a dynamic attacking presence after Dylan Borrero suffered a season-ending ACL tear in late April, while the latter two moves (Harkes and Kaye) improve their central midfield group alongside Matt Polster and Noel Buck.
New England, second in the Supporters' Shield race, didn't have DP flexibility to make a big swing. But head coach/sporting director Bruce Arena has done shrewd business this summer, strengthening their squad with three smart moves.
LAFC stole all the transfer headlines last summer with big-name moves, and they might yet with an open Young DP spot (those Chucky Lozano rumors are enticing). In the meantime, the defending MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield champions are doing some solid business:
- July 7: Mamadou Fall returns from loan to Spain's Villareal
- July 22: Mario González transfer from Portugal's Braga
- July 26: Filip Krastev loan from Belgium's Lommel
In order, that's a high-upside center back, a versatile forward and a technical center-mid all joining a squad that's already in the league's top tier. Now, if co-president/GM John Thorrington adds another piece or two, the Black & Gold might reflect upon the summer window in a similar fashion to last year's star-driven one.
Kwadwo Opoku: CF Montréal spent a near-MLS-record amount of GAM ($1.75 million) to acquire Opoku from LAFC, then quickly handed the Ghanaian forward a new contract. This has the makings of another intra-league trade gem.
Rafael Navarro: The Colorado Rapids brought in a DP striker of their own in Rafael Navarro. He's on a 12-month loan from Brazilian Serie A champions Palmeiras and is charged with jumpstarting the league's lowest-scoring team.
Mounsef Bakrar: NYCFC fans are waiting for a big-money move after the outgoing transfers of Taty Castellanos (to Italy's Lazio) and Gabriel Pereira (to Qatar's Al-Rayyan) for a reported combined ~$25 million. As that unfolds, they may have a No. 9 solution in Bakrar, a U22 Initiative signing from Croatian top-flight side NK Istra 1961.