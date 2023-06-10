Reports: Minnesota United pursuing ex-Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki

Minnesota couldn’t formally register Pukki until the league’s Secondary Transfer Window opens July 5, though they could reach agreeable terms before then. Pukki is currently with Finland for Euro 2024 qualifiers, then it’s reported the deal could proceed once the mid-June games are wrapped.

The proposed move would give Minnesota a No. 9 to jumpstart their attack and coincide with current leading striker Luis Amarilla departing the club this summer, reportedly to Liga MX side Mazatlan. Amarilla’s suspected exit would also open a Designated Player spot Pukki could occupy.

Finland international striker Teemu Pukki is set to leave Norwich City this summer and his next destination may be Minnesota United FC , according to numerous reports.

Analysis » #MNUFC has consistently leaned on summer additions to help ailing attack. 💰📈 Adrian Heath has routinely outperformed salary spending with place in standings. ⚽️ Latest on Teemu Pukki signing, another position sought in upcoming window. https://t.co/9XlATWJ5Wc

Pukki, 33, has spent the last half-decade with The Canaries, contributing 88 goals and 29 assists in 210 games as they’ve seesawed between the Premier League and Championship (England’s top two divisions). He was named the Championship Player of the Season in 2018-19 and often was Norwich’s top attacker as they scrapped to stay in the top flight.

Pukki would be expected to help carry Minnesota’s attack alongside Emanuel Reynoso, who recently returned from suspension and is among the league’s most prolific No. 10s. Pukki is Finland’s all-time leading scorer with 37 goals in 110 international appearances, plus shined for clubs like Schalke 04 (Germany), Bröndby IF (Denmark) and Celtic (Scotland) before joining Norwich.

Minnesota are searching for a boost in the attack, scoring 15 goals in 16 games before Matchday 18 play gets underway. Amarilla and fellow DP striker Ménder García have scored just two goals apiece, while U22 Initiative signings Bongokuhle Hlongwane (4g/1a) and Sang Bin Jeong (1g/0a) are key figures in the final third as well.

Pukki is a longtime international teammate of Minnesota midfielder Robin Lod (out injured). While at Norwich, he played with US international forward Josh Sargent.