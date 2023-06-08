Reports: FC Cincinnati finalizing deal for forward Aaron Boupendza

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports

FC Cincinnati are finalizing a deal to sign Gabon international forward Aaron Boupendza from Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab FC, according to reports from Fabrizio Romano and The Athletic’s Tom Bogert.

Boupendza, 26, would reportedly be a Designated Player for the current Supporters’ Shield leaders and require a $7 million transfer fee, filling the spot vacated by Brenner’s upcoming move to Italian Serie A side Udinese. Brenner, conversely, leaves for a club-record amount that's reportedly $10 million, plus add-ons and a sell-on percentage.

Boupendza has 13 goals and three assists in 20 games across all competitions for Al-Shabab, moving there last year after impressing with Al-Arabi in the Qatari league. Beforehand, he broke out at Turkey’s Hatayspor while tallying 22 goals and one assist across 36 games – beating former Orlando City SC striker Cyle Larin for the Süper Lig’s 2020-21 Golden Boot.

On the international circuit, Boupendza has four goals in 24 appearances with Gabon. He played a key role at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, often lining up alongside LAFC forward Dénis Bouanga.

Under their new regime, Boupendza would be Cincy’s second DP signing with experience in Turkey after they acquired defensive midfielder Obinna Nwobodo from Göztepe SK in April 2022. The club's other DP is midfielder Luciano Acosta, who’s building off a 2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire nod.

The Orange & Blue could deploy Boupendza alongside striker Brandon Vazquez with Acosta playing underneath them. Vazquez has been linked to a European move in past windows, possibly giving Cincy’s front office two key players to replace after Brenner’s pre-arranged deal.

Heading into a Matchday 18 test at Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Saturday, 10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), Cincy have a league-best 39 points from 16 matches (12W-1L-3D record)