LAFC acquire Uruguayan forward Cristian Olivera

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC made another splash just before the Secondary Transfer Window closed Wednesday evening, announcing Friday morning they have acquired forward Cristian Olivera from LaLiga side Almería.

The 21-year-old Uruguay youth international arrives from the Spanish first-division club as a U22 Initiative signing. He is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

Black & Gold fans might feel déjà vu around the move after, in past seasons, the club acquired bright-eyed Uruguayan forwards Diego Rossi and Brian Rodríguez. Rossi now plays for the Columbus Crew, while Rodríguez is at Liga MX side Club América.