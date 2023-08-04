LAFC acquire Uruguayan forward Cristian Olivera

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC made another splash just before the Secondary Transfer Window closed Wednesday evening, announcing Friday morning they have acquired forward Cristian Olivera from LaLiga side Almería.
The 21-year-old Uruguay youth international arrives from the Spanish first-division club as a U22 Initiative signing. He is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.
Black & Gold fans might feel déjà vu around the move after, in past seasons, the club acquired bright-eyed Uruguayan forwards Diego Rossi and Brian Rodríguez. Rossi now plays for the Columbus Crew, while Rodríguez is at Liga MX side Club América.
"Cristian is a dynamic young player with fantastic attacking qualities that will fit well within our group and excite our supporters," LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. "We are excited to welcome Cristian and his family to LAFC and know that he will help achieve our ongoing ambition of winning more trophies."
Olivera played sparingly while at Almería (just four games), but instead gained experience during back-to-back loans to Uruguayan clubs Peñarol and Boston River. While at Boston River, Olivera tallied 10 goals and eight assists in 38 matches across all competitions.
Olivera is LAFC’s third signing of the summer window after they brought in forward Mario González (transfer from Braga) and midfielder Filip Krastev (loan from Lommel). The versatile forward joins an attacking corps that includes Dénis Bouanga, Carlos Vela and Stipe Biuk.
LAFC, defending MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield champions, are currently second in the Western Conference table. With 11 games left, they are just four points back of leaders St. Louis CITY SC.
LAFC acquired Olivera’s Discovery Priority from Minnesota United FC in exchange for $175,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM).
