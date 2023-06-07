Report: RSL signing former LAFC striker Cristian Arango 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Arango would arrive from Pachuca roughly four months after LAFC transferred him to the Mexican club. He left in February on a reported $6 million transfer, looking for an increased contract after not being a Designated Player during his first MLS stint.

Now, Arango would reportedly occupy a DP slot with RSL and surpass the reported $4 million transfer fee (previous club record) they spent to land winger Andrés Gómez from Colombian side Millonarios FC in January. Arango also played for Millonarios before coming to LAFC in August 2021.

While at LAFC, Arango tallied 35 goals and six assists in 58 games across all competitions. He was part of their MLS Cup/Supporters’ Shield double-winning side in 2022.

While at Pachuca, Arango chipped in five goals and two assists in 13 games across all competitions. They finished fifth in the Liga MX Clausura table.

Arango would give RSL a proven goalscorer to spearhead an attack that’s led by Gómez and Jefferson Savarino on the flanks, as well as Damir Kreilach centrally. RSL also have Rubio Rubín and Danny Musovski at center forward, though neither has fully grabbed the starting No. 9 position.