FC Dallas sign longtime LaLiga midfielder Asier Illarramendi

Asier Illarramendi, after playing in nearly 350 games for Spanish top-flight sides Real Sociedad and Real Madrid, has signed in MLS with FC Dallas.

The deal, announced Thursday, was completed just before the Secondary Transfer Window closed Wednesday evening. And it sees Illarramendi sign through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, arriving after being a free agent.

At the club level, Illarramendi is a two-time Copa del Rey winner and was part of Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League-winning side in 2014. The 33-year-old LaLiga veteran also played three times for Spain's national team during the 2017 calendar year.