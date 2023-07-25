Nashville SC acquire DP striker Sam Surridge from Nottingham Forest

"Sam is an athletic striker who is clinical around the goal," general manager Mike Jacobs said in a release. "He fits our club DNA and has proven his ability to influence winning with his integral role in Nottingham Forest gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2022. We are excited about this next chapter of his career here in Nashville."

Surridge will hold a Designated Player roster spot for Nashville, joining star attacker Hany Mukhtar and US international center back Walker Zimmerman in that category.

The 24-year-old former England youth international has signed through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, with Nashville reportedly using a near-$6.5 million transfer fee to acquire him.

Surridge's fit

Surridge arrives with 52 goals and 18 assists in 213 professional appearances, playing for Nottingham, AFC Bournemouth, Stoke City and more. He was pivotal in Nottingham gaining promotion from the Championship (second division) in the 2021-22 season, but largely played a reserve role as they finished 16th in the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

In Nashville, the No. 9 is expected to provide a focal point in attack alongside Mukhtar, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner. Mukhtar has scored or assisted on nearly 60% of Nashville's goals since they entered the league in 2020.

Surridge fills the DP spot that club-record signing Aké Loba previously occupied in Nashville. However, the Ivorian striker struggled to settle in upon his July 2021 arrival from Liga MX side Monterrey, and the club announced on May 1 that Loba mutually agreed to terminate his contract, leading to his permanent move to Liga MX's Mazatlán after an initial loan.

Nashville, fifth in the overall table, have made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs every year since their 2020 expansion season.