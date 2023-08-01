NYCFC acquire forward Julián Fernández from Vélez Sarsfield

New York City FC have more summer transfer reinforcements, announcing Tuesday they have acquired forward Julián Fernández from Argentine top-flight side Vélez Sarsfield.

"He is an attack-minded winger who can also play centrally and has an excellent left foot, is quick, skillful and good in 1-v-1 situations. His acquisition will bring more depth and competition to our roster."

"Julián is a player we have followed for a number of years and was a priority target for us in this transfer window," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a release. "He is a dynamic attacking player with high potential, who despite being only 19 years old, has already accumulated significant professional experience in domestic and international competition.

Before this move, Fernández tallied seven goals and two assists in 60 all-competition appearances for Vélez Sarsfield. He’s also played five times for Argentina’s U-20 national team, including a key role at the U-20 South American Championship last winter.

Fernández, 19, is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. He’ll occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot for the Cityzens.

Fernández’s arrival follows NYCFC acquiring Algerian striker Mounsef Bakrar as a U22 Initiative player, while they’ve also brought in Norwegian defender Birk Risa and Philadelphia Union midfielder Andrés Perea (loan) this summer. Most crucially, Fernández helps offset the club’s eight-figure sale of Brazilian winger and 2023 leading scorer Gabriel Pereira to the Qatari first division.

With Fernández, NYCFC have gotten even younger in the final third. Their attack is spearheaded by Bakrar, Talles Magno, Santiago Rodríguez, Richard Ledezma and Matías Pellegrini – all of whom are 23 or younger. Head coach Nick Cushing’s team also craves goals, scoring just 25 this season (1.04 per game).

"I am very happy to be joining New York City – it's one of the biggest clubs in Major League Soccer and a very important step in my career," Fernández said in a release.

"I am excited to meet the coaching staff and my new teammates, I will continue to work hard every day to improve and help the team as we close out the season. I look forward to meeting the New York fans and playing in front of them and hope to give them a reason to cheer."

NYCFC, at the Leagues Cup 2023 break, are four points off the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pace and occupy 13th place in the Eastern Conference standings (5W-8L-11D, 26 points). The club hasn’t missed the postseason since their expansion year in 2015.