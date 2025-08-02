FC Cincinnati acquire Moroccan forward Ayoub Jabbari

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Cincinnati have acquired Moroccan forward Ayoub Jabbari on loan from French Ligue 2 side Grenoble, the club announced Saturday.

The 25-year-old joins the Orange & Blue through the end of the 2025 season with a purchase option. He will occupy an international roster slot.

"We're excited to welcome Ayoub to the club," said general manager Chris Albright. "His physicality, work rate, and hold-up play will be a valuable addition to our team.

"We expect him to be an immediate character fit within our group, and we look forward to him joining us in Cincinnati."

Jabbari has recorded 14g/4a in 99 appearances across the Spanish and French lower divisions. He scored three goals in 26 Ligue 2 matches last season for Grenoble.