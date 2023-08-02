Atlanta United sign DP forward Saba Lobzhanidze

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have acquired a Designated Player just before the Secondary Transfer Window deadline, announcing Wednesday they have signed forward Saba Lobzhanidze from Turkish Süper Lig club Hatayspor.
The 28-year-old Georgian international has signed a contract through the 2026 MLS season.
Lobzhanidze joins midfielder Thiago Almada and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis as DPs in Atlanta, who have kept busy during the summer window by also acquiring midfielder Tristan Muyumba and forwards Jamal Thiaré and Xande Silva.
“Saba is a player we had been speaking with since early in the transfer window and he continued to show his commitment and desire to come to Atlanta throughout the process,” vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.
“Saba brings international quality and experience having played in World Cup and UEFA Euro qualifying in addition to top leagues in Europe. We look forward to integrating him into the team as quickly as possible.”
After breaking through in his home country for Dinamo Tbilisi, Lobzhanidze established himself at Danish top-flight side Randers. He then moved to Turkey and featured in the first division for MKE Ankaragücü, Fatih Karagümrük and Hatayspor.
Across his entire club career, Lobzhanidze has 69 goals and 57 assists in 288 games. On the international scene, he has three goals and five assists in 34 matches for Georgia.
Lobzhanidze fills the DP spot Atlanta opened up when transferring winger Luiz Araújo to Brazilian side Flamengo. And he joins an attack that's already scored 42 goals this season (good for third-most in MLS).
After being eliminated from Leagues Cup, Atlanta await a regular-season return on Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders FC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference table, on track to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
