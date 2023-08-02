Atlanta United sign DP forward Saba Lobzhanidze

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have acquired a Designated Player just before the Secondary Transfer Window deadline, announcing Wednesday they have signed forward Saba Lobzhanidze from Turkish Süper Lig club Hatayspor.

The 28-year-old Georgian international has signed a contract through the 2026 MLS season.

Lobzhanidze joins midfielder Thiago Almada and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis as DPs in Atlanta, who have kept busy during the summer window by also acquiring midfielder Tristan Muyumba and forwards Jamal Thiaré and Xande Silva.

“Saba is a player we had been speaking with since early in the transfer window and he continued to show his commitment and desire to come to Atlanta throughout the process,” vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.