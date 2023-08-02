Diego Rossi returns! Columbus Crew sign former LAFC star

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have made one of the biggest splashes of the MLS summer transfer window, announcing Wednesday they've brought forward Diego Rossi back to the league.

The Uruguay international arrives from Turkish Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe and he will be a Designated Player in Columbus. His deal runs through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

Rossi, a former LAFC star, joins the Crew two days after they transferred star player and leading scorer Lucas Zelarayán to the Saudi Pro League. That deal set off concerns among Columbus' fans, but the club's front office acted swiftly to create a new DP trio with Rossi, striker Cucho Hernández and midfielder Darlington Nagbe.