MLS restart: 26 players to know for the 2026 season

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is winding down, which means the MLS season restart is just around the corner.
If you're new to the league – welcome! Like the World Cup, there are plenty of stars to keep an eye on.
Here are some of the best to watch and know.
An Atlanta United icon, Almirón is in his second stint at the club. After initially joining in 2017, Almirón helped lead Atlanta to a historic MLS Cup triumph in 2018 before a blockbuster move to English Premier League side Newcastle United.
The 2017 MLS Newcomer of the Year, Almirón represented Paraguay at this summer's World Cup.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC's midfield engine burst onto the scene in 2025, helping lead the club to the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup finals while being named to the MLS Best XI.
The Gabon international, who helped lead LAFC to the 2022 MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double and the 2024 US Open Cup title, is the first player in MLS history to score 20-plus goals in three consecutive seasons.
Bouanga has scored a club-record 112 goals, alongside 45 assists, in 173 appearances across all competitions.
An MLS veteran, Crépeau is in his first season with Orlando City and is among the league's leaders in saves, earning an MLS All-Star nod.
At the 2026 World Cup, he started every match of Canada’s historic run to the Round of 16.
One of the sport's top holding midfielders, De Paul spent over a decade in Europe before joining Inter Miami on loan from LaLiga powerhouse Atlético Madrid midway through the 2025 MLS campaign.
After being fully acquired as a Designated Player last winter, De Paul has produced 4g/7a in 13 appearances for Miami during the 2026 MLS campaign.
After leading San Diego FC to a historic inaugural season, the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year became the second-fastest player in MLS history to record 20g/20a during this campaign.
Dreyer was runner-up to Lionel Messi in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP voting with 19g/19a last season.
One of the top attacking midfielders in MLS, Evander is on pace for his third straight season with double-digit goals and assists.
FC Cincinnati's Brazilian superstar earned MLS Best XI honors in 2024 and 2025, making him a perennial MVP candidate.
Freese started for the USMNT at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming just the second US goalkeeper to earn two clean sheets at the tournament.
The 27-year-old is in his third year as the New York City FC starter and was named to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime.
The 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP leads the New England Revolution in goal contributions and has earned an MLS All-Star nod for a fifth time.
The Spanish playmaker joined the exclusive 50/50 club (goals, assists) as Gil paced the Revolution's record start.
A breakout star with Real Salt Lake, Gozo has 11 goal contributions (6g/5a) during his second season as a regular starter.
The 19-year-old homegrown player is the second teenager to be named an MLS All-Star in the last five editions, joining Seattle Sounders FC alum Obed Vargas (2025).
A frontrunner for the 2026 MLS Newcomer of the Year, Guilherme has hit the ground running in his first season with Houston Dynamo FC, producing 8g/5a in 14 matches.
The 31-year-old Brazilian winger previously won the 2025 Campeonato Paulista Golden Boot, recording 95g/44a in 429 appearances over a nearly decade-long career in his native Brazil, with additional stops in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The French superstar is set to make his MLS debut with Orlando City after the World Cup pause.
A World Cup winner, Griezmann arrives from LaLiga side Atlético Madrid, where he was the club's all-time leading scorer with 212 goals and 101 assists in 501 matches.
The 18-year-old is in the midst of a breakout season with Red Bull New York.
One of the league's youngest debutants in 2023 (15 years, 190 days), Hall became the youngest player in MLS history to score five or more goals in his first six appearances of an MLS season and became the youngest ever to score an MLS hat trick.
LAFC reportedly spent upwards of $26.5 million to acquire Son from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in August 2025, making him the most expensive incoming transfer in MLS history.
The move paid immediate dividends, with the South Korean legend posting 9g/3a in his first 10 appearances (plus an additional 3g/1a in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs). This season, Son leads MLS with nine assists.
Now a two-time World Cup veteran with Canada, Laryea has been one of MLS’s most consistent fullbacks across two memorable stints with Toronto FC.
Laryea has recorded 15g/26a in 155 appearances across all competitions for TFC and has been selected as an MLS All-Star.
The legendary Polish forward will make his Chicago Fire FC debut when the league restarts.
Lewandowski has won an incredible 33 trophies at his various stops, highlighted by 10 Bundesliga crowns, three LaLiga titles, one UEFA Champions League and one FIFA Club World Cup.
Nicknamed Moon Man, the 22-year-old is one of the league's bright young talents and was on the cusp of Mauricio Pochettino's World Cup squad.
The Real Salt Lake star, who was named the 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year, has 26g/25a in 103 MLS regular-season appearances.
The first-ever back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP, Messi has a remarkable 90g/51a in 104 matches across all competitions.
Following his transformative summer 2023 arrival, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has broken multiple league milestones and led Inter Miami CF to the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi, the 2024 Supporters' Shield and Leagues Cup 2023 titles.
Nashville SC's German playmaker, who was named the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, is the third-fastest player in MLS history to reach 150 regular-season goal contributions.
Mukhtar is one of the league's most consistent performers in recent memory, recording double-digit goal tallies in four of his five full seasons.
The German national team and Bayern Munich legend arrived in Vancouver last summer, helping lead the Whitecaps to their first MLS Cup appearance.
Müller has won 35 trophies in his stellar career, a résumé highlighted by the 2014 FIFA World Cup title.
One of MLS’s most consistent goalscorers over the past three seasons, Musa earned a spot on Croatia's 2026 FIFA World Cup team. The 28-year-old, who has notched 12g/2a this season, scored against England in the Group Stage.
The FC Dallas star has 48g/13a in 80 appearances across all competitions.
The 36-year-old former German international joined the Galaxy in the summer of 2024 and has 14g/18a in 59 appearances across all competitions with LA.
Reus arrived from Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund, where he recorded 170g/131a in 429 appearances.
The 26-year-old USMNT striker is in his first season with Toronto FC after arriving from EFL Championship side Norwich City.
Sargent arrived for one of the largest transfer fees in league history, reportedly around $22 million (up to $27 million with add-ons).
The Philadelphia Union midfielder made his MLS debut at 14 years, 293 days old, becoming the youngest player to debut for a North American major league sports team.
Sullivan has 3g/4a in 17 appearances (all comps) this season and will reportedly join English Premier League giants Manchester City when he turns 18.
After a year in Brazil with South American giants Palmeiras, Torres returned to MLS with Austin FC, who paid a reported $9.5 million for the Uruguayan international winger.
He previously starred for Orlando City and is the club's all-time leading scorer (47g/20a in 123 matches).
The 30-year-old German international was signed ahead of the 2026 MLS season from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.
Werner is off to a flying start with the San Jose Earthquakes, with 4g/5a in seven appearances.