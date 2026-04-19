New England Revolution star Carles Gil joins exclusive club

The former Landon Donovan MLS MVP now has 50 career goals to go along with 84 career assists in 200 regular-season appearances. He’s the 32nd player all-time to join the 50/50 club, joining teammate Diego Fagúndez on both lists.

By scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot five minutes from full time, securing a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Crew at Gillette Stadium Saturday night, the New England Revolution No. 10 became the fifth active player to reach at least 50 goals and 50 assists in his MLS career.

The Spanish playmaker, who has 1g/2a on the season, helped ensure the Revs remained perfect at Gillette Stadium this season (4W-0L-0D) with their third consecutive victory.

New England, who finished 11th in the Eastern Conference last year, now sit in fifth place (4W-3L-0D) under new head coach Marko Mitrović.

"I’m happy for someone [like] Carles. I think Carles is a great professional and he deserved and earned this achievement and milestone in his career," Mitrović said after the match.