Denis Bouanga: How the LAFC star gains confidence through style

Who is the best-dressed player in MLS?

LAFC star Denis Bouanga has a claim to the throne as he proved in the latest Off The Ball feature, taking fans along for the ride during his Rodeo Drive shopping spree in Los Angeles.

"When I go to the game with good clothes, new clothes, and I feel something different on me, I have some confidence for the game," Bouanga explained.

"I know it's mental, but for me, it's like that in my head."

With 6g/5a in 14 matches this season, the Gabon international and three-time MLS Best XI forward targets a fourth consecutive 20+ goal season.